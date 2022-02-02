League of Legends: Mega Streamer Tyler1 Parts Ways with T1

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

League of Legends number one streamer Tyler1 is no longer a part of T1 the South Korean esports organisation.

The Korean eSports side made the announcement yesterday, with the mega streamer yet to comment on social media. However, in a recent stream on his Twitch channel, he did confirm that the decision was mutual.

The 26-year-old started his relationship with T1 because of the fact that they both shared the same abbreviation T1, which eventually led to the team sending him merchandise.

The ongoing joke between the streamer and eSports side eventually ended up with Tyler1 signing a one year contract with them, which saw the American feature in many of their videos.

Why did Tyler1 leave T1?

Many people had suspected that the Korean organisation decided to end Tyler1’s contract after they made the announcement on Twitter, to which Tyler1 hit back.

Speaking on Twitch, he said: “Yeah, we’re officially off T1. “Sad day guys, sad day. There was no reason, it was mutual.

This was before many of his fans started to spam his chat saying he was kicked out and calling him a “brand risk".

The streamer’s chat continued to make fun of him for being dropped which as expected resulted in him getting annoyed and saying “It’s not because I’m a brand risk. It’s not. I’m not a f**king brand risk!”

Many fans have also suspected that the reason they parted way was simply due to his contract expiring, with a discussion being formed on Reddit.

What does this mean for Tyler1?

With his exit from the South Korean eSports team, it leaves him as a free agent.

Tyler1 could even remain unsigned going forward as T1 often have very high contracts that other organisations might not be able to compete with - which may lead to him retiring.

The 26-year-old, being a part of T1, was somewhat a dream come true for the streamer due to his love for the legendary Mid Laner Faker, who built quite a friendship in his time with the organisation in which Faker is a part-owner.

