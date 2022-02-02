Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cristiano Ronaldo almost single-handedly produced one of the Champions League's greatest ever comebacks against Atletico Madrid in 2019.

While the Manchester United star's achievements in Europe's premier competition could be listed for days on end, few moments have summed up his brilliance better than that glorious night in Turin.

Juventus' hopes of continental glory looked to be dead and buried in the round of 16 when Atletico secured a 2-0 victory in the opening leg courtesy of goals from Jose Gimenez and Diego Godin.

Juventus 3-0 Atletico Madrid

However, the 'Old Lady' must have known that they always stood a chance of turning things around at the Allianz Stadium when they possessed the Champions League's greatest ever goalscorer.

Besides, you only had to look back to Ronaldo's stupendous hat-trick for Real Madrid to flip a 2-0 deficit on its head against Wolfsburg in the 2015/16 season to see what he was capable of.

And boy did history repeat itself because the five-time Ballon d'Or winner delivered a performance for the ages by smashing a treble past the Spanish giants to give Juventus a 3-0 aggregative win.

Two towering headers and a ruthless penalty were enough for Ronaldo to pull progression out of the fire and crown one of the greatest individual displays that the beautiful game has ever seen.

However, there's something that makes Ronaldo's masterclass all the more incredible and it's the fact that he felt so confident that he'd be able to pull it off before a ball was even kicked.

Ronaldo's leaked WhatsApp messages

How do we know? Well, that's because Patrice Evra shared part of his WhatsApp conversation with Ronaldo on Instagram after the comeback that showed it was always on the Portuguese's mind.

Evra can be seen messaging: "Bro I'm counting on you for the Champions League return!!! I never doubted about you!! And peoples kill me every time you lose or Juventus."

To which Ronaldo menacingly replied: "I know. We gonna pass bro. Home we smash them."

The footballing superstar then fired over a selfie of him smiling in response to Evra's "Viva Ronaldo" message, which further reiterated that he was feeling confident about turning things around.

Sums up his elite mentality

"This just shows you the confidence, the anger, the determination from the best player in the world. We should thank Cristiano's mummy and daddy and of course god for giving to us that nice man and unbelievable player.

"Every big occasion with big pressure my brother always proves he is the man !! So please don’t be jealous I just wanna share and if you don’t agree I can’t do anything for you.

"Enjoy your life but you have to recognise he is simply the best of the best and don’t try to tap the screen for his number #ilovethisgame #positive4evra @juventus#finoalafine #world #bestplayer."

It really does go to show that Ronaldo has the ultimate elite mentality because to appear so unwaveringly confident, even in private, when such a huge task awaited him is just astonishing.

Not only did Ronaldo achieve the near-impossible, but he even called it before doing so. Stunning.

