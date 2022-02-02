Tottenham transfer news: 'Weird' claim emerges on £40m Spurs agreement

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham Hotspur have been clever in how they have structured the 'weird' deal which has taken Dele Alli to Everton, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Frank Lampard was appointed as the Toffees' new boss on deadline day, replacing the sacked Rafa Benitez, and he moved quickly to welcome Alli to Goodison Park from north London.

What's the latest news involving Alli?

Despite the transfer window already having closed, Alli's move to Everton was confirmed in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Alli revealed working under Lampard, who he admired before hanging up his boots, played a key role in his decision to end his stint with Spurs.

It is understood Tottenham could recoup as much as £40million, but Everton will not be forced into paying the first instalment of cash until the creative midfielder has made 20 appearances for his new employers.

Alli was deemed surplus to requirements before the transfer window even opened for business at the turn of the year.

It came after the 25-year-old was only afforded four starts following Antonio Conte's appointment as Spurs' head coach in November.

What has Dean Jones said about Alli?

Jones is puzzled by the structure of the deal which has taken Alli to Everton from Premier League rivals Tottenham.

However, the transfer insider believes it makes sense for his former employers as it means Spurs stand to make a sizeable fee.

By the same token, it means the north Londoners could only make a fraction of the £40million fee if Alli does not impress in his new surroundings.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "That is a bit weird. From Tottenham's point of view, I guess it gives them hope of actually selling the player for a decent fee."

How did Alli perform for Spurs?

Even though Alli had seen his opportunities lessen at Tottenham, it is clear he has plenty of talent as he was once valued in the region of a whopping £136million.

Spurs forked out £5million to sign the then-teenager from Milton Keynes Dons in 2015 and he went on to shine for the club.

It is less four years since then-Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino claimed Alli is the world's best footballer at his age.

The 37-cap England international showed he was a threat in the final third of the pitch by racking up 67 goals and 61 assists in 269 appearances for the north Londoners.

It was clearly not an easy decision for Alli to end his time at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as he tweeted a heartfelt message to fans of the club - while singling out Pochettino - after his exit was confirmed.

