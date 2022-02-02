Molineux transfer news: Wolves tipped to 'cash in' on 'sought-after' talent

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has tipped Wolves to sell some of their best players this summer to give Bruno Lage the chance to rebuild his squad.

The Portuguese is enjoying a brilliant first season in the Wolves dugout but hasn't been overly busy in either transfer window.

What's the latest news with Lage?

Despite working on a relatively tight budget, Lage has performed heroics this season.

Heading into the winter break, Wolves had won three Premier League games on the bounce and sit 8th, just four points behind the Champions League places and have a game in hand on fourth-place Manchester United.

Victories in their next two league fixtures against Arsenal and Tottenham could see Lage's side suddenly become serious top four contenders, although they have an FA Cup fourth round tie to contend with first.

Lage has spent just under £50m in his first two windows as Wolves manager, although almost half of that went on signing Jose Sa from Roma and Hwang Hee-chan's permanent deal from RB Leipzig, which was confirmed at the end of January.

In terms of outgoings, Wolves saw Adama Traore return on loan to Barcelona, although they have an option to buy, while Arsenal and Manchester United are both interested in signing Ruben Neves, who'll have just two years left on his contract at the end of the season.

And Crook reckons that the Midlands outfit could end up selling some of their key players to give Lage the chance to improve his squad.

What did Crook say about Wolves?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I think there's going to be a lot of players in that Wolves team who are sought after in the summer, and I think they will probably cash in on at least one of those and then use that money to really give Bruno Lage a chance to rebuild."

Who's likeliest to be sold?

The top two names up for sale will surely be Traore and Neves. As mentioned above, Barcelona included an option to sign Traore permanently in the deal, meaning there's every chance he stays at the Camp Nou providing his loan spell in Spain isn't a disastrous one.

Losing him would be a huge blow for Wolves, but he'll have just 12 months remaining on his deal, which could almost force them to cash in.

Meanwhile, while Neves remains one of their most important players, Manchester United were recently linked with a £35m move for the midfielder, and that type of money could go some way to helping Lage strengthen his squad in more than one position.

