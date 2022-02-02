Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Caroline Dubois is just days away from stepping into the ring as a professional boxer for the first time.

On Saturday night, the highly-rated British fighter will make her pro debut against Lithuania's Vaida Masiokaite.

Dubois will be fighting on the undercard of the Chris Eubank Jr. vs Liam Williams grudge match in Cardiff on Saturday.

As the sister of Daniel Dubois, the pressure for Caroline to perform well inside the ring was placed on her shoulders right from the off.

But after winning six junior titles — including the 2018 Youth Olympic gold — the youngest of the Dubois boxers has already made a name for herself.

Dubois made her senior Olympic debut in Tokyo last summer, where she reached the quarter-finals of the lightweight division. She dominated her first two opponents but was ultimately knocked out by Thailand's Sudaporn Seesondee after a close match.

Much like her compatriot and Olympic gold medalist Lauren Price, Dubois was unsure whether to hold out for another opportunity at Paris 2024, or turn professional.

Turning professional

Just weeks after returning from Tokyo, the 21-year-old signed with promotional team BOXXER and was set to make her debut in November, but was forced to withdraw due to illness.

Now, her debut fight is very much on and her trainer, Shane McGuigan has already set his expectations high for the British trailblazer.

"I think we’ll probably be winning a world title after six or seven fights," he told GiveMeSport Women. "So the plan is to box at least five or six times in the first year and then figure out her ideal weight category."

Expanding on where he sees Dubois competing, McGuigan highlighted the lightweight division, which is where she competed at the Olympics.

"It’s got the likes of Natasha Jonas and Katie Taylor but give her [Dubois] a bit of time. Maybe by the time she’s 22 she’ll be able to mix it with those girls."

Big expectations for a big talent

Having just turned 21, the bar has been set high for the rookie. But McGuigan — who has coached the likes of David Haye, Chantelle Cameron, and Dubois' brother Daniel — has full confidence in his client as she starts what could be a glittering journey to the top.

"She’s a very talented girl," McGuigan said. "She’s got plenty of ability when it comes to picking the right shots. She still has to work on her vision but she understands the way she wants to box and the way I want her to box so it meshes quite well."

Equally, and perhaps most importantly, Dubois backs herself when it comes to stepping inside the ring.

Ahead of the Tokyo Games, the then 20-year-old admitted her Olympic debut had been "a long time coming." The Enfield-born fighter stressed she wanted to make a name for herself, which echoed comments she made in an interview when she was much younger.

"If I went pro and I made a name for myself, I wouldn't just want girls to look up to me, I'd want everyone to look up to me," Dubois said in 2018.

"Like the way you see Muhammed Ali and Sugar Ray Leonard — they went down as greats in boxing and I would want to go down as a great as well."

Dubois will take on Masiokaite this Saturday, while Claressa Shields is also set to fight on the Eubank Williams card.

The US star will make her UK debut against Ema Kozin in an IBF, WBA and WBC middleweight titles defence match.

