Adama Traore is officially a Barcelona player once again.

The lightning-quick winger re-joined his boyhood club on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the January transfer window.

Barcelona have an option to buy the player at the end of the 2021/22 season for around £25 million if they wish to do so.

Traore has been training with the La Liga club for the past couple of days and his official presentation at Camp Nou was on Wednesday.

As is customary for every new Barcelona player, Traore was asked to perform some skill moves and kick-ups out on the hallowed turf and he absolutely excelled at the task.

Remember back in 2017 when Ousmane Dembele failed quite spectacularly at the famous challenge? Well, that wasn't the case for the Spain international, as you will see for yourself.

Video: Traore smashes skill move challenge at Barcelona presentation

Well played, Adama. Some of those tricks and flicks were worthy of prime Ronaldinho.

And in case you'd forgotten just how bad Dembele's attempt was when he signed from Borussia Dortmund in a nine-figure deal over four years ago, we've provided the video evidence.

Video: Dembele's woeful attempt at the challenge

Oh dear...

Another player who excelled at the challenge was Memphis Depay when he signed for Barcelona from Lyon on a free transfer back in the summer of 2021.

The Dutchman - who is renowned for his catalogue of skill moves and fancy dribbling - was not fazed one bit and his display was arguably even better than Traore's.

Video: Was Depay's attempt better than Traore's?

Unreal stuff from Memphis.

Was it superior to Traore's skill show on Wednesday? It's hard to pick a clear winner to be honest, so we're just going to say that both are magnificent.

Traore has now been officially registered as a Barcelona player and will likely make his second debut for the club against Atletico Madrid in La Liga on Sunday.

It's a game Xavi Hernandez's side will be desperate to win in order to keep their chances of finishing in the top four firmly alive.

