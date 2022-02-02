Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jordan Henderson has seen all of his wildest dreams come true in recent years at Liverpool.

The midfielder had many detractors when he joined the Reds from Sunderland in 2011. A year later the club wanted to sell him to Fulham.

But he’s silenced the doubters - including Sir Alex Ferguson, who decided not to sign him due to his running style - to lead Liverpool to Champions League and Premier League glory.

It’s a truly inspirational journey.

The start to his Liverpool career was pretty rough but he refused to let the criticism - or the club’s decision to consider swapping him for Clint Dempsey - get to him.

Henderson: Suarez made me feel inadequate

Yet he was led to feel as though he wasn’t good enough for the Reds, notably by Luis Suarez.

During an appearance on The Greatest Game with Jamie Carragher podcast in 2019, Henderson spoke about the time Henderson’s taunts frustrated him enough to the point he was ‘ready to kill’ the Uruguayan striker.

“I was trying to do the best I can do. Being a footballer, there is criticism and people doubting you all the time,” Henderson said.

“At that time, I was a young player and there were one or two things Luis did in training that I didn’t like.

“It made me feel I wasn’t good enough to be in the same team in training.

“The arms were up like ‘what the f***, what is he doing’, like I shouldn’t be there.

"That really hurt me. He did it three times and then I exploded and I was ready to kill him.”

The pair quickly made up

Henderson was just 20 when he joined Liverpool. It can’t have been easy to be made to feel like he wasn’t good enough, especially by a player with Suarez’s talent.

However, the pair soon patched things up and became close before Suarez left for Barcelona in 2014.

“From that point, I had a good relationship with Luis. The next game I set him up for his goal,” the 29-year-old added.

“He was brilliant with me after that and I was really close to him after that and he was another big player I learned from.”

