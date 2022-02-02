Tottenham transfer news: Antonio Conte 'has dodged a bullet' after £29m agreement

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham have "dodged a bullet" after missing out on Adama Traore, says former Premier League midfielder Carlton Palmer.

The north London club were heavily linked with the 26-year-old during January before his move from Wolves to Barcelona.

What is the latest news involving Traore?

Barcelona signed Traore on loan with an option to buy for £29m last month, with Wolves failing to get him to sign a new contract at Molineux.

Prior, a move to Tottenham had been mooted. Many outlets, including The Times, claimed Antonio Conte was keen on the Spaniard as he looked to bring in a new right wing-back in the transfer window that has just gone.

GIVEMESPORT was also told that Traore had agreed personal terms with the north London club before Barcelona swooped in for their academy product.

While Tottenham did lose out on Traore, they were still able to bring in Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus on deadline day to strengthen out wide and in the middle of the pitch.

What has Palmer said about Traore and Tottenham?

It seems that Conte really wanted Traore, but Palmer thinks Spurs may have actually dodged a bullet by not signing him.

Speaking exclusively to GMS about the Spain international, the former Leeds United and Southampton star said: "We'll be saying this at the end of the season when he's been at Barcelona, yes, some fantastic moments but yet again some inconsistencies in performances and not kicked on.

"So I honestly believe that Tottenham have dodged a bullet on that one, I really do."

What are Tottenham's current right wing-back options?

With Tottenham failing to land Traore, Conte will have to get by with Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty.

While Doherty has been largely underwhelming since joining from Wolves in 2020, with the 30-year-old making just one start in the Premier League this season, Emerson only arrived at the club last summer and has shown some glimpses.

He is actually Tottenham's sixth highest-rated player on WhoScored, averaging 1.1 key passes per game, leaving him in the top five in Conte's squad for that category. At 23, he certainly has potential to develop into a good wing-back option.

A coach of Conte's pedigree should be able to help him improve, and some may argue that should be the task for the time being rather than forking out on a new right wing-back. Spurs spent £25.8m to sign him from Barcelona last summer; it is not the sort of investment the club will probably want Conte to give up on so easily.

