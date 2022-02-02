Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Paris Saint-Germain were unexpectedly eliminated from the Coupe de France on Monday evening.

In their last-16 tie against Nice at the Parc Des Princes, Mauricio Pochettino's side tasted defeat by way of a penalty shootout after a dull 0-0 draw in normal time.

Overall, Nice were deserving winners, as they defended brilliantly in the French capital and even managed more shots on target - three to PSG's woeful tally of two.

It wasn't as if Pochettino's team on the night was overly weak either.

Lionel Messi, Marco Verratti, Mauro Icardi, Julian Draxler and Ander Herrera all started the match, while Kylian Mbappe, Leandro Paredes and Juan Bernat were introduced from the bench.

A team with that many stars in it should have won the match, let's be honest.

TRANSFER SHAMBLES FOR RANGNICK! | The Football Terrace

But Pochettino's PSG just haven't looked the part for most of the season, with their attacking play often leaving a lot to be desired.

That was certainly the case against Nice and one clip in particular illustrates the point perfectly.

The footage in question focuses on a short passage of play when Marco Verratti was on the ball in the Nice half.

He was trying to find an opening, but was met with a wall of opposing players - as well as the sight of his teammates strolling about and making no real attempt to find space to collect the ball.

Check out the clip here...

Video: PSG's dreadful attempt at building at attack vs Nice

Okay, Nice were parking the bus, which makes things a little bit more difficult. However, surely world-class footballers should be doing more than that, right?!

Things need to change at PSG sooner rather than later, otherwise their 2021/22 season could end with a bit of a whimper.

Yes, they will almost certainly win Ligue 1, but they're now out of the Coupe de France and if they can't find form quickly, Real Madrid will eliminate them from the Champions League with ease.

Messi getting somewhere close to his best would certainly help matters, with the little magician struggling once again in the defeat to Nice.

