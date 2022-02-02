West Brom transfer news: Baggies sent clear message over 6'3 star who'd cost nothing

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Rangers defender Connor Goldson is someone West Brom should be looking at in the summer, says journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The 29-year-old will be free to leave Ibrox at the end of the season when his contract expires, and O'Rourke thinks he could be perfect for the Baggies.

How did West Brom's last transfer window go?

West Brom did not sign a central defender like Goldson last month, but Valerien Ismael would have been pleased with the business his side did before his recent dismissal as manager.

The Midlands club were able to bring in Daryl Dike, who worked under Ismael at Barnsley last year, from Orlando City.

During his time at Oakwell with the Frenchman, Dike managed to score nine goals in 19 appearances as the Tykes went on to reach the play-offs.

However, after picking up a serious injury in West Brom's 3-0 win against Peterborough United, the American could struggle to make that sort of impact at The Hawthorns this season.

As a result of that injury, the Baggies added Andy Carroll to their squad, making it two in for the January transfer window.

What has O'Rourke said about Goldson and West Brom?

With West Brom strengthening up front with the addition of Dike, their next manager may decide to prioritise bringing in a central defender in the summer. And if that does turn out to be the case, 6 ft 3 Goldson should be looked at, according to O'Rourke.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the transfer insider said: "I think Connor Goldson, good free agent in the summer, he is somebody that West Brom should be looking at if they are looking to strengthen their defensive options."

Can West Brom land Goldson?

Not if they do not win promotion back to the Premier League, which is obviously far from being a guarantee right now.

West Brom have won just one of their last seven games, hence Ismael's sacking, and are eight points off automatic promotion.

Back in December, Football Insider reported that Goldson had turned down a contract offer from Rangers, as he is eyeing up a move to the Premier League.

He has actually been tipped to join West Brom's rivals Aston Villa, which is hardly a surprise given that his former manager Steven Gerrard is there, and you would imagine that would be a more appealing option to him, with the Villans an established Premier League side again.

Goldson's contract situation is an interesting one, though, so there is nothing wrong with West Brom at least giving it a shot.

