Washington Spirt star Trinity Rodman has reportedly signed a lucrative new four-year contract that is set to make her the highest-paid player in National Women’s Soccer League history.

The 19-year-old enjoyed a stellar breakout season for the Spirit, having become the youngest player ever to be drafted in the NWSL in January 2021.

Remarkably, the US youngster never played a match in college as her freshman season was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rodman made her professional debut in April last year –– scoring a goal on her debut against the North Carolina Courage in an NWSL Challenge Cup match.

Washington Spirit went on to win the NWSL and the teenager played an integral role in the team’s success –– notching seven goals in 25 league appearances.

Rodman was voted the Rookie of the Year and received US Soccer’s Young Player of the Year award.

And only last month, her rapid rise to the top of women’s football continued with a call up to the US Women’s National Team training camp.

The forward was included in a 25 person squad, that also included Spirit keeper Aubrey Kingsbury and San Diego Wave defender Naomi Girma.

Rodman’s importance to the Spirit was recognised this week with a new four-year deal. But while the length of the offer is nothing out of the ordinary, the contract itself is worth more than $1.1 million according to the Washington Post.

For context, this will see Rodman earn $281,000 annually, which works out more than the $250,000 a year base salaries earned by the likes of Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan.

When the teenager first joined the league, she signed a three-year contract that averaged $42,000 in base salary, plus housing and bonuses –– not to dissimilar from what others in the division were earning at the time.

The Spirit, however, have chosen to use their allocation money, provided by the league, to boost Rodman’s salary.

It’s a sign of just how much the Spirit value her services and is no doubt indicative that they see the teenager as a world-class star of the future.

In a recent interview, Rodman stressed she was “extremely happy” and pleased to have “such a supportive team.”

With a lucrative contract signed and an international career on the horizon, 2022 could be an even more successful year for Rodman if things go to plan. But a deal of this magnitude comes with great responsibility and the teenager will now have more expectation than ever before.

