Newcastle transfer news: Damning claim emerges after Magpies tried to sign £16.2m star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Newcastle United's interest in Brighton and Hove Albion defender Adam Webster was 'laughed off' by the club's hierarchy, according to talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook.

The Magpies enjoyed a successful Deadline Day, bringing in two important signings in the final hours of the January transfer window to significantly bolster Eddie Howe's first-team squad.

What is the latest news involving Newcastle?

Aston Villa left-back Matt Targett arrived on a loan until the end of the season after falling down the pecking order under new manager Steven Gerrard, becoming the club's fourth addition of the month.

And then Newcastle completed the signing of centre-back Dan Burn from the Seagulls for £13 million to take their spending above £90m in their first transfer window under the new ownership.

However, Burn was far from the North-East outfit's first-choice option when it came to strengthening their options at the heart of defence.

When approaches for the talented trio of Sven Botman, Diego Carlos and Benoit Badiashile were knocked back by their respective clubs, Newcastle turned to Brighton to address their leaky backline.

According to The Sun's Alan Nixon, Newcastle made a 'surprise late inquiry' for Webster - who is valued at £16.2m by Transfermarkt - following several impressive displays from the 6 foot 2 beast.

Rangnick not at Old Trafford next season?! Find out more on The Football Terrace...

The towering defender was deemed to be the right age at 27 and a good fit due to his Premier League experience on the south coast, although prising him away from the Amex Stadium wouldn't have been cheap.

What has Crook said about Webster?

A formal offer for Webster failed to materialise, though, and Crook may have exposed why.

The well-respected journalist has revealed Newcastle's inquiry for a player who signed a new five-year deal just last summer didn't get off the ground.

In an exclusive interview with GiveMeSport, Crook said: “Webster was laughed off by people I speak to there as soon as it came out.”

Would Webster have been a good signing?

Webster has gone from strength to strength since arriving at Brighton via a £20m move from Championship outfit Bristol City in 2019, making 78 appearances for Graham Potter's charges in all competitions.

And his underlying numbers highlight his outstanding contributions on the pitch.

1 of 7 Do you know this obscure player Newcastle signed in the January transfer window? Davide Santon Valentino Lazaro Rémy Cabella Remie Streete

As per WhoScored, Webster has won 2.5 aerial duels, made 2.8 clearances and pulled off 0.6 blocks per league game throughout 2021/22, placing him in the top four for each metric amongst his teammates.

Therefore, it's easy to understand why Newcastle were eager to snap up the dominant centre-back, but only time will tell if they revive their interest in the summer.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News