Southampton transfer news: Hasenhuttl tipped to chase deal for £25m rising star

Southampton are looking to strike a deal which will see Armando Broja remain at St Mary's on a permanent basis, according to Carlton Palmer.

Broja joined Saints on a season-long loan from Chelsea last summer and, despite a quiet transfer window on the south coast, boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is eager to secure the 20-year-old's services on a long-term basis.

What's the latest news involving Broja?

It was claimed ahead of the midway point of the recently-closed window that Southampton are interested in sealing a permanent deal for Broja.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed last week that a £25million bid was being readied for the striker, but a move failed to materialise despite holding talks with Chelsea.

Had that deal gone through, Broja would have become the most expensive signing in Southampton's history.

Hasenhuttl has made his intentions to keep the 10-cap Albania international at St Mary's clear by admitting he will ask the club's new owners, following last month's takeover by Sport Republic, whether there is anything Saints can do to keep Broja.

The 6 ft 3 ace, who has scored seven goals in 21 appearances while on loan, is also enjoying his time on the south coast and recently claimed it is an 'honour' to play in front of 'such amazing fans'.

What has Carlton Palmer said about Broja?

Palmer believes Broja has a bright future ahead of him and Southampton are making it a priority to keep the frontman beyond the end of his loan deal.

The former Southampton midfielder exclusively told GIVEMESPORT: "I didn't expect Southampton to have a busy transfer window and they have picked up really well of late.

"I think it's a deal they want to get through. The player has come out and said he's enjoying playing at Southampton.

"Obviously, any player who is at a top Premier League side, who's young, gets out, is getting minutes and playing very, very well will enjoy it.

"I thought he was outstanding against Manchester City. He could have had two or three goals, which shows his promise for the future."

Will Chelsea be willing to sell Broja to Southampton?

Concluding a deal which keeps Broja at St Mary's for the long-term may prove difficult as Romano has suggested he is part of Chelsea's future project.

Broja's form has also led to Thomas Bruns, his former Vitesse Arnhem team-mate, claiming the youngster will be a Stamford Bridge regular within the next four years.

However, with fellow strikers Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner currently in west London, Chelsea may see it as an ideal opportunity to cash-in.

