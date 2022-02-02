Wolves transfer news: 'A lot of big clubs' want £40m Molineux star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The summer could be interesting in regards to Ruben Neves' future at Wolves, says talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook.

The 24-year-old was linked with a move away from Molineux last month, and Crook has hinted at a potential transfer in the summer amid big club interest.

What is the latest news involving Neves?

The Sun claimed that Manchester United were determined to sign Neves in the last transfer window, but the Portuguese midfielder remained at Wolves in the end.

According to them, Wolves wanted around £40m for Neves, with the former Porto man understandably rated very highly at Molineux.

He has been excellent for the Midlands club since arriving from the Estadio do Dragao back in 2017, helping them to win promotion to the Premier League and stay there.

In the words of one former Wolves player, Dave Edwards, Neves is "getting better every season".

Currently, the Portugal international is averaging 57.2 passes per game, the most in Bruno Lage's squad (via WhoScored).

What has Crook said about Neves' Wolves future?

Crook has told GIVEMESPORT that as well as United, there are also some other big clubs interested in Neves ahead of the summer transfer window.

Speaking to GMS, the talkSPORT reporter said: "The summer's interesting because there's a lot of big clubs in for Ruben Neves, not just Manchester United, but some big clubs on the continent as well."

Should Wolves fear losing Neves?

Without a doubt. Losing him in the near future certainly does look like a real possibility, and it would not be a surprise to see United make a serious move for him in the summer.

They could need reinforcements in midfield, as Paul Pogba edges closer to the Old Trafford exit door.

The Frenchman's contract is set to expire and there are so far no indications to suggest that he will put pen to paper on a new one.

Neves, though, is a player Lage will be desperate not to lose. As alluded to earlier, he is the one who really sets the tempo at Molineux with his passing. That could be hard to replace.

What you also have to admire about Neves is his willingness to try and test the goalkeeper, which does reap reward from time to time.

Taking 1.2 shots per game, an average that is only below Raul Jimenez (1.8) in Wolves' squad, Neves has managed to grab himself a couple of goals this season. All in all, he is a midfielder who brings a lot to the table.

