Spurs transfer news: Paratici tipped to seal "realistic" deal for "special" 32-cap star

Journalist Pete O’Rourke believes that Jesse Lingard could move to Tottenham Hotspur at the end of the season on a free transfer.

The club have been linked with a potential move to sign the Manchester United star once his contract expires at the end of the season.

What’s the latest with Lingard?

The attacking midfielder looked almost certain to leave the club in the January transfer window.

Reports suggested that manager Ralf Rangnick was willing to let Lingard leave the club but no deal ultimately materialised.

Newcastle United were repeatedly linked with a potential move for the 29-year-old, including a potential move on transfer deadline day.

However, United stood in the way of his potential departure, while he was also linked with a potential move to West Ham United. Stuart Pearce, indeed, has called him "special" in an interview with talkSPORT via the London Evening Standard.

The Red Devils, though, were unwilling to strengthen a rival so Lingard, who has won 32 caps for England, remains on the books at Old Trafford.

The attacking midfielder has not made a single start for the club in the Premier League thus far this season although he could potentially be reintegrated into the team over the next few months.

Nevertheless, O’Rourke believes that Spurs could make a move to sign him on a free transfer, with reports during the transfer window claiming that the club had held talks with his representatives over a potential deal in the summer.

He is currently valued at £18m by Transfermarkt but could move on for absolutely nothing if he decides his future lies away from Old Trafford.

What did O’Rourke say?

He told GiveMeSport: “In the summer, I think it could be a realistic goer because there’ll be a lot of clubs looking to sign somebody of the calibre of Lingard on a free transfer.”

Would Lingard improve Spurs?

They don’t have an abundance of attacking midfielders.

Antonio Conte’s side sanctioned the departures of Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, and Dele Alli on transfer deadline day, as they moved to Lyon, Villarreal, and Everton respectively.

Both Ndombele and Lo Celso have moved on loan, while Dele has gone on a permanent deal, and a deal to sign Lingard would undoubtedly add some real creativity to the squad.

Lingard has scored twice and laid on an assist this season, despite his remarkable lack of minutes.

He would be a thoroughly decent addition if Spurs can beat off the likely competition from both the Hammers and the Magpies when the transfer window opens.

