Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Roy Keane was known for his ferocious attitude on the football pitch, and since becoming a pundit, not much has changed.

Keane's tough demeanour saw him go down in the history books as one of Manchester United's greatest captains. The Irishman can be a scary character at times so it's no surprise that players were more than willing to listen to what he had to say.

Since retiring Keane has found a new calling as a pundit for Sky Sports, but despite spending his time in a studio instead of on a football pitch, the Manchester United legend doesn't seem to have calmed down all that much.

He can often be seen flying into a rage and blasting players as if he was back in the dressing room. But the introduction of ex-Manchester City star, Micah Richards, as a co-host has definitely shown us a lighter side of the United icon.

But just because Keane has a lighter side, doesn't necessarily mean he's willing to share it with the general public.

While you might think the 50-year-old is simply playing up to the scary character he created during his playing days, according to some fans, that is not the case. He really is just as hilariously grumpy in his day-to-day life as he is on the television screen.

These brilliant moments between Keane and his fans have been revealed thanks to the Peter Crouch podcast.

Crouch and his two co-hosts Tom Fordyce and Chris Stark asked fans who were brave enough to have asked the Irishman for a photo, to send in their pictures, along with Keane's response to being asked.

Some of the results were absolutely hilarious.

The responses led to the creation of a Twitter account called ‘Can I have a photo Roy?' where all of the best photos and answers have been compiled.

The responses ranged from Roy mocking fans clothing to asking them to hurry up because he was trying to eat an ice cream. The former midfielder also appears to be extremely unfond of having physical interaction with his fans, but that is something I think the majority of us could have guessed. He certainly doesn't come across as the cuddly type.

Check out some of his best responses below.

1 of 15 Which year did Wayne Rooney leave Manchester United? 2015 2017 2019 2021

You can check out all of the responses we haven't included here.

So if a friend tells you they met Roy Keane and the story doesn't involve some form of swearing, you know they're probably lying.

Would you be brave enough to ask the legend for a photo?

News Now - Sport News