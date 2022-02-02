Tottenham transfer news: Fresh claim emerges over mysterious bid for £31.5m star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has revealed that it has been suggested to him that one of Tottenham Hotspur or Arsenal made a big bid to sign Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa in the January transfer window.

The Brazilian midfielder was linked with a potential exit from the club throughout the month as Villa made aggressive moves to strengthen Steven Gerrard’s squad.

What’s the latest with Villa?

The club made moves to bolster Gerrard’s squad and boost the club’s chances of a top-10 finish this term.

Throughout January, they managed to sign Lucas Digne from Everton, while also bringing Calum Chambers in on a free transfer from Arsenal.

The most headline-grabbing acquisition saw Philippe Coutinho move to the club on loan from Barcelona, while the club also signed goalkeeper Robin Olsen on loan from AS Roma.

There were a number of short-term exits too, as Matt Targett joined Newcastle United, Anwar El Ghazi moved to Everton, and Wesley, Keinan Davis, Jed Steer, Cameron Archer and Jaden Philogene-Bidace moved to Internacional, Nottingham Forest, Luton Town, Preston North End and Stoke City respectively.

Villa could also have lost Luiz, though, as he was heavily linked with a potential departure, and The Daily Mail have reported that the club actually rejected three bids for Luiz, including a deadline day £25m move from Spurs. Transfermarkt value him at £31.5m.

Bridge has now revealed that he has been given conflicting information over the move, with sources telling him that both Spurs and Arsenal made an offer for the Brazilian.

What did Bridge say?

He told GiveMeSport: "Douglas Luiz, the Brazilian midfielder. There was talk of a bid from an unnamed Premier League club. People said to me it was Tottenham, people said to me it was Arsenal."

How good is Douglas Luiz?

He’s been with Villa since 2019, when he moved from Manchester City, and has proved himself to be an outstanding central midfield player.

Per fbref, he is statistically comparable to Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips and has some excellent defensive numbers, especially when it comes to both pressures and blocks.

He has been a key man for Villa and has made 17 appearances this season, having played 33 times last term and 36 the campaign prior.

He remains one of the key men in Gerrard’s squad and him remaining at Villa Park for the remainder of the season will be an undoubted boost for the former Liverpool man.

Villa, though, ought to now turn their attentions to tying him down to a new contract, as his current deal has just 18 months to run.

