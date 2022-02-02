Aston Villa transfer news: Steven Gerrard tipped to 'go back for' £22.5m 'exceptional' star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former Premier League midfielder Carlton Palmer thinks Aston Villa and Steven Gerrard will go back in for Liverpool defender Joe Gomez in the summer.

The Midlands club reportedly tried to sign the 24-year-old last month but failed in their attempts.

What is the latest news involving Gomez?

According to Football Insider, Villa wanted to bring Gomez to Villa Park in the January transfer window but were knocked back by Liverpool.

The same report states that Klopp was eager to keep hold of the £22.5m-rated Englishman despite him seeing little game time right now.

Gomez has not started a match in the Premier League under the German this season and has had to settle for appearances in the Carabao Cup and the odd cameo in the Champions League.

With Liverpool still just about in the title race and competing in Europe, though, it seems that Klopp was unwilling to weaken his squad.

What has Palmer said about Gomez and Villa?

Palmer, however, can still see Gomez joining Villa in the near future, telling GIVEMESPORT that he would not be surprised if the Villans tested the waters again in the summer.

Speaking to GMS, the ex-Leeds United and Southampton player said: "I think Aston Villa will go back to get their centre-back. I think they'll go back and try and get Gomez.

"I'm sure Gerrard knows him really well and, of course, I think he'll go back for him, for sure. You're always going to test the water and see what happens."

Is Gomez worth the wait?

Yes. Of course, there are no guarantees in the summer, but waiting to potentially sign Gomez instead of bringing in someone lower down the list for a lot of money last month seems the correct move here.

The 6 ft 2 defender would bring a lot to Villa's backline. He has plenty of experience at an elite level for someone his age, playing 83 times in the Premier League and 34 times in Europe for Liverpool.

To go with that experience, Gomez has pace and the ability to deal with attackers well in one-on-one situations, something highlighted by his manager in Liverpool's 2019/20 title-winning season.

"Exceptional. He is a sensational footballer, which is good," Klopp told Liverpool's official club website. "He has outstanding speed, which helps us a lot to keep our last line high; he is a really good challenger; good in one-on-one situations; football-wise, I said already, good."

If Gomez cannot find a way back into the Reds' starting XI, then Villa have to move for the England international in the next transfer window.

