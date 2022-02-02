Chelsea transfer news: Key update emerges on £25m gem's Stamford Bridge future

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones thinks Chelsea are still having discussions about Armando Broja's future and is not convinced that they want to sell him.

Ralph Hasenhuttl has made it clear that he wants to keep the 20-year-old beyond his loan spell at Southampton, leaving his future at Stamford Bridge up in the air.

What is the latest news involving Broja?

Towards the end of the recent transfer window, Fabrizio Romano claimed that Southampton were readying a £25m bid for Broja.

Romano's claim came after Hasenhuttl confirmed that he would ask the Saints board to sign the 6 ft 3 Albanian striker permanently.

"Sure, he likes it here. He loves it here. It would be great if he was our player, he wants to be with us I think, you can feel this in every moment," Hasenhuttl said when asked if he would request for Broja to be bought.

If Chelsea do decide to sell him, though, the Austrian is likely to face competition, with Sky Sports reporting that other clubs are also interested in his services.

Chelsea DOMINATE Tottenham in London Derby! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

What has Jones said about Broja's future?

Jones doubts any final decision has been made yet but has told GIVEMESPORT that he is not convinced that Chelsea want to sell their rising star.

Speaking to GMS, the football journalist said: "I think meetings are still going on over Broja and how to deal with him. Chelsea have been burned a few times recently by letting players go out and then they succeed somewhere else.

"There are loads of players that they've got to think carefully about now, and I'm not convinced they want to sell him."

Could Broja end up being another Tammy Abraham?

Not in the first-team picture at Chelsea, Abraham decided to leave Stamford Bridge for AS Roma last summer and has not really looked back.

Under former Blues boss Jose Mourinho, the 24-year-old has scored 17 goals in all competitions this season, netting six in six in the Europa Conference League.

1 of 7 Do you know this obscure player Chelsea signed in the January transfer window? Josh McEachran Marco van Ginkel Franco Di Santo Gaël Kakuta

Honestly, you can see Broja following a similar path, a young striker forced to go and find success elsewhere. And he certainly has the potential to.

"He looks the part, doesn't he?” Arsenal legend Martin Keown recently said on BT Sport (via HampshireLive). “He seems really confident and he is growing in stature."

As Jones has suggested, there may be a reluctance from Chelsea to sell him. However, from Broja's point of view, it could be for the best if Thomas Tuchel continues to struggle to find room for the youngster.

News Now - Sport News