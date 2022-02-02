Leeds transfer news: Marcelo Bielsa may already know first summer signing at Elland Road

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to journalist Ryan Taylor, Red Bull Salzburg are 'open to doing business' with Leeds United for their 'long-term target' Brenden Aaronson in the summer.

Marcelo Bielsa failed to make any additions to his threadbare squad during the recently closed January transfer window despite the injury issues that hampered their progress in the first half of the campaign.

What is the latest news involving Leeds?

With key players such as Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper and Patrick Bamford currently sidelined through fitness issues, Leeds were thought to be in the market for some winter acquisitions.

Several central midfielders were linked with the west Yorkshire outfit, such as Ross Barkley, John Swift and Fabio Carvalho, but it was Aaronson who they made a formal offer for.

According to The Athletic, Leeds had a £15 million bid rejected by Salzburg for the highly-rated 21-year-old last month.

The report claimed Bielsa's charges were preparing to up their offer to £20m - which would have made Aaronson the second most expensive American player in history behind Christian Pulisic.

However, it's believed that Salzburg were determined to keep hold of their prized asset for the remainder of the season so they didn't lose any firepower ahead of their upcoming Champions League clash against Bayern Munich.

As a result, a deal never materialised, but there is a sense of optimism that an agreement can be reached between the appropriate parties in a few months' time.

What has Taylor said about Aaronson?

In a recent installment of The Blue, White and Yellow podcast, Yorkshire Evening Post journalist Graham Smyth claimed Leeds 'clearly believe' a summer move is the best option for Aaronson.

Rangnick not at Old Trafford next season?! Find out more on The Football Terrace...

And Taylor has echoed those beliefs, stating that communication has happened between Leeds and Salzburg over a potential future deal.

He told GiveMeSport: “He’s clearly the long-term target. Obviously, he suits Marcelo Bielsa's style of play, and Victor Orta as well is prepared to wait until the summer, and I think it's now been communicated between the clubs that Salzburg will be open to doing business this summer at the end of the season.”

Would Aaronson be a good signing?

Aaronson only joined the Austrian champions from boyhood club Philadelphia Union in January 2021, yet he's already made a big impression at the Red Bull Arena.

1 of 15 Which club did Danny Mills start his professional career at? Ipswich Town Norwich City Bristol City Bristol Rovers

In 51 appearances for Salzburg, the USA international has scored 10 goals and provided 12 assists, winning a domestic double last term.

It's evident that Aaronson could prove to be a valuable addition to Leeds, and Bielsa will surely be eager to get this deal over the line ahead of next season.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News