Everton latest news: Massive prediction emerges on Dele Alli under Frank Lampard

Carlton Palmer reckons that Dele Alli's move to Everton could see him earn an England recall in the coming months.

It's been more than two-and-a-half years since the midfielder last played for his country, having seen his form dip quite dramatically since the last World Cup.

What's the latest news with Alli?

His message on Twitter to Tottenham fans following his move to Everton was an emotional one, but all parties recognised that this was the right time for him to leave.

He's gone from a fearless teenager lighting up the Premier League with his off the cuff approach, to nothing more than a squad player at Spurs.

But moving to Goodison Park on a permanent basis could give him the right platform to rediscover his best form and put himself back into Gareth Southgate's thoughts ahead of Qatar.

Having scored in the World Cup quarter final against Sweden in 2018 and been a regular part of that team in Russia, Alli would have found it tough watching on from home while some of his teammates went within a penalty shootout of creating history last summer.

Alli did start two of England's qualifiers for the rearranged tournament, but he hasn't been capped for the Three Lions since the Nations League meeting with Switzerland in June 2019.

But Palmer thinks that starting fresh could be the perfect scenario for Alli to propel himself back into Southgate's plans.

What did Palmer say about Alli?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "A fresh start might see him kick on. All I'm saying is watch this space because him going to Everton under Frank Lampard, he's only 25, he could kick on again.

"I think Dele Alli in the next four or five months could put himself in contention to be in the England squad, I think he's a fantastic footballer."

Does Alli have any chance of going to the World Cup?

Whatever Alli does between now and November, it's going to take something special for him to be named in the travelling party to Qatar.

Since Alli was last involved, the quality of the squad has gone up a notch, with the likes of Mason Mount, Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham, and Jack Grealish now all in the squad.

But Alli should look no further than at Jesse Lingard. He arrived at West Ham this time 12 months ago and was behind each of those in the pecking order but nine goals and five assists later saw him only narrowly miss out on being named in the Euros squad.

Nothing is guaranteed, but if Alli can take inspiration from Lingard and get back to some sort of decent level, he could well end up back in the fold.

