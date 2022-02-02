Crystal Palace transfer news: Eagles tipped to sign 22 y/o once compared to Salah for £1.5m

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge thinks Crystal Palace target Eddie Nketiah's compensation fee in the summer could be as little as £1.5m.

The 22-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, and Bridge is tipping Palace to land him.

What is the latest news involving Nketiah?

Palace had two bids for Nketiah rejected last month, according to Sky Sports. It comes after the south London club's failed attempt to sign him last summer, with The Athletic previously reporting that he was the striker that they looked at before bringing in Odsonne Edouard from Celtic.

It is quite clear that Patrick Vieira wants Nketiah at Selhurst Park, so it would not be a surprise to see Palace make another move for him in the next transfer window.

And they face a much easier task, as the English youngster's contract is set to expire. As per the Daily Mirror, the Eagles would only have to pay a small compensation fee for his services.

They are likely to face competition for him, though, with Bundesliga duo Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Monchengladbach also thought to be interested in his signature.

What has Bridge said about Nketiah and Palace?

Bridge has told GIVEMESPORT that Nketiah to Palace could still happen and that the Premier League outfit may end up only paying £1.5m to sign him.

Speaking to GMS, the Sky Sports reporter said: "If Palace get Nketiah in the summer, they still can, they can still do that, and they'd still have to pay a fee, but it wouldn't be six million. It'll probably be £1.5m."

Would Palace be a good move for Nketiah?

Yes. He needs to play after really struggling to get game time at Arsenal this season.

The England U21 international is yet to start a Premier League game under manager Mikel Arteta in the current campaign, though he has been a regular and performed in the Carabao Cup, netting five goals in as many matches.

But he is too talented to be limited to just cup appearances. Back in 2019, West Ham assistant coach Stuart Pearce compared him to Liverpool star Mohamed Salah for his movement.

“I think if I was a striker in this day and age, a young English striker, I’d just copy Mo Salah in his movement, running in behind," Pearce told BT Sport (via Goal). “Nketiah’s certainly got that trait about him. The ones that run in behind are the ones that score goals in the modern game.”

At Palace, he may just get to show the above on a more regular basis.

