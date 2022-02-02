Tottenham transfer news: 'Fantastic' claim emerges after £24.1m Spurs agreement

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former Premier League midfielder Carlton Palmer has praised the business that Antonio Conte completed in January, describing it as a "fantastic window" for Tottenham.

Following weeks of missing out on some of their top targets, Spurs got two transfers over the line on deadline day, while four players were moved on.

What business did Tottenham do in January?

Tottenham haven't performed great in recent windows, but with Conte and Fabio Paratici teaming up this time around, there was a sense of optimism heading into January.

However, it ended up proving a familiar story in North London, with no business completed heading into the final days before the window closed.

At one point, they had their eyes set on bringing in both Adama Traore from Wolves and Luis Diaz from Porto. However, those two ended up signing for Barcelona and Liverpool respectively, meaning Spurs had little time to identify new targets.

But they did come up trumps eventually after they signed Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus for a combined fee of £24.1m with the winger arriving on an 18-month loan deal, while the midfielder joined on a permanent basis.

Furthermore, Bryan Gil, Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso all left on loan, while Dele Alli secured a permanent transfer to Everton.

Despite losing some of his most creative players, Palmer is confident that the two new arrivals will prove a success under Conte.

What did Palmer say about Tottenham?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "They've brought in two really good players that Conte will like that Conte knows and can play the Conte way, so I think it's a fantastic transfer window for Spurs."

Are Tottenham stronger?

There's an argument here that Conte has lost his three creative midfielders in Alli, Ndombele and Lo Celso, but those three have started a combined total of three Premier League games during his reign and were contributing next to nothing.

In fact, Ndombele's assist for Harry Kane against Liverpool was the only goal or assist that any of the three have been involved in under the Italian in the league.

Furthermore, Spurs have sold four players and only signed two, meaning their squad could look considerably weaker in terms of numbers. But Kulusevski and Bentancur will arrive with a point to prove, compared to the three mentioned that were almost making up the numbers.

Therefore, while Conte would have liked another body through the door, he can look back on a job well done overall.

