Molineux latest news: £31.5m star yet to play under Lage 'like a new signing for Wolves'

Ryan Taylor reckons that the return of Pedro Neto is going to be like a new signing for Wolves.

The £31.5m-rated winger has been sidelined since suffering a serious knee injury at Fulham back in April but is on the verge making his comeback.

What happened to Neto?

The 21-year-old was enjoying an exceptional campaign at Molineux and had stepped up to the plate in the absence of Diogo Jota and Raul Jimenez.

Neto had scored five goals and laid on six assists in 31 appearances for Wolves heading into the final few weeks of the campaign. However, disaster struck for the Portugal international when he injured his knee cap and was forced to undergo surgery.

Not only was Neto ruled out for the rest of the Premier League season, but he was forced to miss the European Championships, just six months after making his senior debut for Portugal.

Francisco Trincao was brought in on loan from Barcelona to try and replace Neto, although he's yet to score or assist in 17 top-flight appearances and has generally been underwhelming.

Wolves were unable to add an another attacking option to their ranks in January, even after Adama Traore joined Barcelona on loan for the rest of the season.

But with Neto expected to be back in training before the end of the month, Taylor believes that his return to the grass will be the equivalent of a new signing.

What did Taylor say about Neto?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Pedro Neto's return is pretty much going to be like a new signing for Wolves."

When could Neto make his comeback?

According to reliable Wolves reporter Tim Spiers, Neto will return to full training in the next couple of weeks.

Having spent so long on the sidelines, Wolves will obviously be cautious over throwing Neto back in too early, especially with the team performing well. But with Traore now gone and Hee-Chan Hwang still out injured, Lage will want to get his look at Neto as quickly as possible.

Wolves play five Premier League games in February, including crunch fixtures with Tottenham, Arsenal and West Ham in their pursuit of European football, but Neto wouldn't appear likely to play any part before then.

All going well, Neto might well be targeting a comeback against Crystal Palace on 5 March or the trip to Everton seven days later.

