West Ham transfer news: Irons tipped to 'look at' deal for 6'4 star compared to van Dijk

West Ham United could return for Fenerbahce defender Attila Szalai 'this summer' depending on what happens in the transfer market, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The Hammers endured a quiet winter despite being linked to several intriguing players, ultimately failing to make any additions to David Moyes' side ahead of the second half of the season.

What is the latest news involving West Ham?

With first-choice centre-back Angelo Ogbonna ruled out for the remainder of the season through injury and Michail Antonio the only recognised striker in West Ham's first-team squad, new acquisitions were expected in east London last month.

However, the capital club were left frustrated in their efforts to bring in Darwin Nunez, Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha, meaning Moyes will have to wait until the summer to try and secure his top targets.

According to Sky Sports, another player who West Ham were interested in was Szalai, who has previously been likened to Virgil van Dijk.

The report claimed that the Irons were one of three sides closing monitoring the 23-year-old's situation, with him also attracting attention from fellow Premier League side Newcastle United and Serie A giants AC Milan.

It is thought Szalai - whose contract doesn't expire until the summer of 2025 - would cost in the region of £16.7 million (€20m) after joining Fenerbahce from Cypriot outfit Apollon Limassol just a year ago.

What has O'Rourke said about Szalai?

With West Ham currently sitting just one point and one place outside of the Champions League qualification spots, it could be a crucial few months in the club's future dealings.

The calibre of player they're able to attract to the London Stadium and the money they're able to spend may change significantly if they can secure a spot in Europe's elite cup competition.

And O'Rourke believes West Ham will potentially revive their interest in the 6 foot 4 Szalai based on their other dealings.

He told GiveMeSport: “It might be one that they look at this summer depending on what happens in the transfer market with West Ham.”

Do West Ham need another centre-back?

West Ham splashed out £29.8m to sign Kurt Zouma from Chelsea as recently as last August, but further defensive reinforcements may need to be made in order to continue their progression.

Ogbonna will be 34 before he returns to action from a potentially career-changing injury, while Craig Dawson is also in the twilight of his career and Issa Diop is struggling for form, recording a WhoScored rating of just 6.45.

Therefore, Szalai could prove to be an astute purchase for West Ham as they look to maintain their upward trajectory under Moyes' tutelage.

