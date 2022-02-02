Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp are two of the greatest managers in history.

The two footballing brains have revolutionised the sport in recent years, their unique and brilliant styles resulting in them both winning a plethora of trophies.

Guardiola guided Barcelona to a historic treble in 2009, while he's won three league titles in the last four years at Manchester City - and is currently on his way to a fourth in five.

As for Klopp, he won the Bundesliga in back-to-back seasons at Borussia Dortmund and finally ended Liverpool's long wait for a Premier League trophy.

Oh and he's also won the Champions League with the Reds as well, which was the team's sixth European triumph in their history.

Yeah, Guardiola and Klopp are pretty darn special. But while they're both great, Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa - a managerial legend in his own right - believes there's a key difference between the pair.

A brilliant clip of the Argentine talking about the City and Liverpool bosses has popped up on social media and in it, Bielsa explains why he thinks Guardiola has a slight edge over his Premier League rival.

Check out the footage here...

Video: Bielsa explains the key difference between Guardiola & Klopp

Bielsa said in the interview with DAZN, per Yorkshire Evening Post: "Guardiola is not someone to interpret, he is someone to enjoy. When you see what he does, you enjoy it.

"And if one wants to reproduce what he does, it is very difficult. Because to reproduce what he does, forces us to an interpretation, and I have the feeling that Guardiola's intellectual construction is not accessible, at least for me.

"From my point of view, Klopp is a coach with his own stamp. And also his game is very, very nice to see. But he is more accessible to be decoded.

"The enthusiasm that Klopp transmits is a very clear sign of his teams, and building resources to drive creative play is what sets Guardiola apart, from my point of view."

Fascinating insight from a man idolised by millions around the globe.

Bielsa is essentially saying that while both men are great, it is slightly easier to understand and interpret Klopp's footballing ideas than it is Guardiola's, a man who cannot be "decoded".

It is hard to disagree with the Argentine as well.

While Klopp's 'heavy metal' style of football is far from simple and requires a ridiculous amount of work to perfect, it's not quite as complex as what we see produced by Guardiola's teams on a regular basis.

That doesn't mean Klopp's teams aren't as effective as Guardiola's, though, as we've seen on numerous occasions when Liverpool and City have come face-to-face in recent years, the former regularly emerging victorious.

Both managers are geniuses, but one's genius is just harder to mimic - that's all.

