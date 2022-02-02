Aston Villa transfer news: "Stellar" claim emerges after £27m Gerrard development

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Aston Villa showed they mean business by drafting in four new signings during Steven Gerrard's first transfer window at the helm, according to the Daily Mail's chief football reporter Sami Mokbel.

Gerrard was appointed as the Midlands club's head coach in November and he wasted no time in bolstering the squad he inherited following the sacking of Dean Smith.

Who did Aston Villa sign in January?

Villa showed their ambition early in the transfer window by signing creative midfielder Philippe Coutinho on an initial loan, which has the option to buy, from Spanish giants Barcelona.

Gerrard played alongside Coutinho on 81 occasions during their time together at Liverpool and the 41-year-old hailed his first arrival since moving into the hot seat as an 'outstanding footballer' who will be 'invaluable' to Villa.

Lucas Digne then made the switch from Premier League rivals Everton, with Villa forking out up to £25million.

Gerrard admitted he 'jumped at the opportunity' to sign the Frenchman after it became clear he had been frozen out by then-Toffees boss Rafa Benitez.

Robin Olsen will be Emiliano Martinez's understudy after making the loan move from Serie A side Roma until the end of the season.

Villa rounded off their January incomings by acquiring defender Calum Chambers from Arsenal, meaning they forked out £27million last month.

Chelsea DOMINATE Tottenham in London Derby! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

What has Sami Mokbel said about Aston Villa's signings?

Mokbel believes there can be no question marks over whether Villa's owners backed Gerrard in the transfer market.

The journalist reckons the head coach succeeded in bringing in his top targets ahead of Monday's deadline.

Mokbel told GIVEMESPORT: "I was very impressed with Aston Villa and how they went about their business in Steven Gerrard's first window in charge.

"They've got the players that they wanted and they are stellar players."

1 of 15 Which club did Dean Saunders start his professional career at? Swansea City Cardiff City Wrexham Newport County

Were there any departures from Villa Park?

Three Villa aces secured loan moves during the January transfer window.

Wesley headed back to his homeland of Brazil by linking up with Internacional on a 12-month deal after spending the first half of the campaign on the books of Club Brugge.

The arrival of Digne has resulted in Matt Targett losing his regular left-back starting berth at Villa Park.

As a result, a temporary move to Premier League strugglers Newcastle United was sanctioned on deadline day.

With Olsen coming in to be Martinez's back-up, goalkeeper Jed Steer was allowed to seal a switch to Championship outfit Luton Town until the end of the campaign.

News Now - Sport News