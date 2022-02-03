Tottenham transfer news: 'Bad business' claim emerges after Spurs decision on £21.6m star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has been left confused after Tottenham loaned Bryan Gil back to La Liga.

Less than six months after the winger signed for Spurs from Sevilla in a £21.6m deal that saw Erik Lamela move in the opposite direction, Gil headed back to Spain on deadline day, joining Valencia on loan for the rest of the season.

What's the latest news with Gil?

The 20-year-old, described by former Premier League striker Kevin Campbell as "very talented" was heavily used off the bench by Antonio Conte in recent weeks, featuring in seven of Spurs' last eight games in all competitions, including all three meetings with Chelsea.

But Conte's use of the youngster was more down to the fact that the likes of Dele Alli, Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele were all on the verge of leaving, while Heung Min Son was out injured. In truth, Gil's league appearances under Conte were as late substitutes, totalling to just 30 minutes in four outings.

Therefore, with Dejan Kulusevski brought in from Juventus, Gil's chances weren't likely to improve in the second of the season, with only important games remaining in both the Premier League and FA Cup.

His arrival, Steven Bergwijn staying at the club and Son's imminent return from injury meant that Gil was allowed to make a swift return to Spain on deadline day, although Bridge has been left baffled by the deal.

What did Bridge say about Gil?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "It doesn't look like good business when you've given them £25m and Erik Lamela, only for the player to go back to Spain six months later.

"I'm not sure about that one. If he turns around in six months and has a blinding spell, then I might change my mind, but I find it a bit of a pointless one to be honest with you."

Has Gil played his final game for Tottenham?

Nuno Espirito Santo didn't massively fancy Gil despite signing him, starting him in 35 percent of his games in charge, while Antonio Conte has played him in dribs and drabs.

He showed glimpses of his quality, but his rawness and lack of physical strength stuck out like a sore thumb in English football. Gil's chances were few and far between, but even when he did start games in the Europa Conference League against far lesser opposition, he struggled to stand out.

There's no option to buy in his move to Valencia, but with just one goal and no assists in more than 750 minutes of action for Spurs, seeing him sold permanently in the summer wouldn't be a major shock.

