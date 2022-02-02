Liverpool transfer news: Jurgen Klopp 'earmarked' £49m star for Anfield move

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jurgen Klopp was eager to lure Porto ace Luis Diaz to Liverpool from the moment he came up against the winger in the Champions League, according to Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge.

Diaz suffered defeat in both group stage clashes against the Merseysiders earlier in the campaign, but he still earned a switch to Anfield in the final hours of the transfer window.

What's the latest news involving Diaz?

Liverpool bolstered their wide options by welcoming Diaz to the Premier League for a fee which could rise to £49million.

Should the add-ons needed to reach that figure be triggered, the 25-year-old will become the fourth most expensive arrival in the Reds' history.

Klopp could not hide his delight after getting the deal over the line, admitting he sees Diaz as an 'outstanding player' who he has 'been tracking for a very long time'.

Liverpool were only able to complete the signing after the Colombian underwent a medical thousands of miles away from Anfield in Argentina due to being on international duty.

It also saw the Reds beat Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur to Diaz's signature after the north Londoners had seen a £37.6million bid rejected just a matter of days earlier.

What has Michael Bridge said about Diaz?

Bridge understands Klopp took a shine to Diaz from the moment he saw him first-hand against his side earlier in the campaign.

The Sky Sports reporter believes the German immediately decided he wanted to welcome the winger to Anfield.

Bridge told GIVEMESPORT: "Liverpool earmarked him the minute he played against them in the Champions League this season.

"Klopp said, 'that's who we want next year'."

How has Diaz performed so far this season?

It is clear to see why Liverpool were so keen to sign Diaz as he has been a constant threat in the final third.

The wide-man has registered 22 goal involvements in 28 outings since the campaign got underway.

His creativity and success in the final third have played a key role in Porto having an eight-point lead at the top of the Portuguese top flight, meaning he has left his former employers behind with the title firmly in their sights.

He has also been in impressive form at international level, racking up seven goals in 32 appearances.

Klopp will be hoping Diaz can be just as threatening as Liverpool look to close the nine-point gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City.

