Arsenal transfer news: Fresh claim emerges after crucial Arteta decision on £56m star

Former Premier League midfielder Carlton Palmer believes that Mikel Arteta had no choice but to ensure Arsenal sold Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Almost exactly four years to the day from when the Gabonese striker made the switch to the Emirates for £56m from Borussia Dortmund, Aubameyang saw his contract terminated at Arsenal.

What's the latest news with Aubameyang?

Months after Aubameyang had single-handedly led Arsenal to a record 14th FA Cup in the midst of the pandemic some 18 months ago in front of an empty Wembley Stadium, the 32-year-old committed his future to the North Londoners be penning a new deal and was on the verge of securing legendary status at the club.

Aubameyang had scored an impressive 29 goals across all competitions and was a rare bright spot in an otherwise difficult period for the club, the FA Cup win aside, with Arsenal finishing 8th.

But since the striker put pen to paper, the goals have generally dried up, while he's endured several off the field problems.

He was dropped for the North London derby after a breach of the club's pre-match protocol in March, before being left out of the squad that beat Southampton in December after a disciplinary breach and then was stripped of the captaincy.

Aubameyang's final Arsenal appearance came as a late substitute at Everton on 6 December, with Arteta opting to leave him out of every game since then.

Therefore, a January exit always looked inevitable, and while his move to Barcelona hasn't yet been confirmed, he's already started training with his new side.

He leaves Arsenal with an outstanding record of 92 goals in 163 games, but Palmer said that moving him on was the right decision.

What did Palmer say about Aubameyang?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "He's obviously crossed the manager on several occasions and Arteta feels that he has to show he's the manager of the football club and it's one singer one song. And he made that clear with the captain and Aubameyang, so therefore the players know where they stand with him, and I make him right.

"It doesn't matter if it's your best player, so I make Arteta right."

Could Arsenal have kept Aubameyang?

Palmer is absolutely on the money here. Aubameyang has been Arsenal's best player pretty much since the moment he arrived, but he shouldn't be treated any differently just because of what he has given to the club.

Arsenal could have done with replacing him, especially with Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette out of contract in the summer, but with just four goals all season, Aubameyang's departure is unlikely to directly weaken Arteta's squad.

