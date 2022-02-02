Leeds transfer news: 'Not ideal' - Fresh claim on something Orta & Bielsa 'must address'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke reckons that Leeds will need to add another striker to their squad this summer.

The Elland Road outfit are on course to secure their Premier League status once again, but they have struggled to cope without having Patrick Bamford fit all season.

What's the latest news with Bamford?

Having enjoyed a near-perfect first full season as a Premier League player in 2020-2021, Bamford would have been hoping to kick on and continue banging in the goals.

Having featured in every top-flight fixture last term, his return was an outstanding 17 goals and eight assists, bettered only by Bruno Fernandes, Harry Kane, and Mohamed Salah.

Bamford was rewarded for his excellent form with his first England call-up in September, but since making his debut against Andorra, it's been a frustrating campaign.

An ankle injury saw him miss more than two months and while he returned to net a late equaliser against Brentford in November, he suffered a hamstring problem in that game and hasn't featured since.

Overall, Bamford has been restricted to just eight league outings all season, which has severely disrupted Leeds' campaign, with makeshift strikers Dan James, Tyler Roberts and Raphinha all forced to play out of position in his absence.

Leeds do Joe Gerhardt, who's enjoyed an impressive first breakout season, but he's only 19.

Therefore, O'Rourke has urged Bielsa to address the situation this summer and go out and sign another striker when the window opens.

What did O'Rourke say about Leeds?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "It's not ideal for them not to have a recognised back-up for Patrick Bamford and I think that's something they'll have to address in the summer."

Did Leeds try and sign a striker in January?

There were links with a couple of strikers, but Leeds never appeared close to signing one.

Leeds were interested in Lazio's Vedat Muriqi despite him yet to score a Serie A goal this term, while they were also keen on Arthur Cabral, who's been in fine goalscoring form in Switzerland, scoring 27 goals in 31 games, 13 of which have come in the Europa Conference League.

They ended up failing in their attempts for both of those, but the foundations have been laid; now Leeds need to find the right fit ahead of next season.

