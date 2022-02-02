Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils tipped to launch huge double summer swoop

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke believes that Manchester United may sign two new midfielders in the summer transfer window.

The club did not sign a new player in January as they kept their powder dry under the management of Ralf Rangnick.

What’s the latest with United?

The club are continuing to push for qualification to the Champions League.

Rangnick’s side are fourth in the table, but there is a very real fight on for the club to qualify for Europe.

United are nine points behind third-placed Chelsea but they do have two games in hand on the Blues, while they are also just one point clear of West Ham United in fifth, and two points ahead of both Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

The Gunners have a game in hand on United, while Spurs have two, and West Ham have played a game more.

It remains to be seen if they will end up finishing in the top four or slipping away but the club face a highly pressurised end to the season, as there will undoubtedly be an awareness that they cannot afford to drop all that many points prior to May.

Rangnick’s side have been in okay form in recent weeks, too, beating Brentford and West Ham United in succession after drawing with Aston Villa in the league.

This weekend, they take on Middlesbrough in the FA Cup, before a run of fixtures that sees them take on Burnley, Southampton, Brighton & Hove Albion and Leeds United, prior to their Champions League meeting with Atletico Madrid.

And O’Rourke thinks that United will look to strengthen their midfield in the summer, with both Fred and Scott McTominay currently first-choice players at Old Trafford.

What did O’Rourke say?

He told GiveMeSport: “I think they could maybe look to bring in two new midfielders in the summer.”

Do United need new midfielders?

Desperately.

Paul Pogba looks likely to leave when his contract expires at the end of the season and it is fair to believe that upgrades could be found for both Fred and McTominay.

Bringing in a player who can make an impact in the final third to replace the France international, while also bringing in a defensive-minded midfielder, would be an excellent transfer window.

United have been linked with a potential move for West Ham United’s Declan Rice and that deal, as one example, would be an exceptional one for the club to do.

