Senegal are through to the final of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Lions of Teranga beat Burkina Faso 3-1 on Wednesday evening thanks to goals from Paris Saint-Germain duo Abdou Diallo and Idrissa Gana Gueye and the talismanic figure that is Sadio Mane.

Senegal had to wait until the second half to break the deadlock after a frustrating first 45 minutes that saw them have two penalty appeals waved away by VAR.

Diallo was the man who struck first in the match, the centre-back firing home from close-range in the 70th minute after Burkina Faso failed to properly clear a corner kick.

And just like London buses, another goal came along in quick time for Senegal through Gueye in the 76th minute.

The PSG midfielder tapped into an empty net after some magnificent, tireless work from Mane, the Liverpool man's never-say-die assist a thing of absolute beauty.

Check it out here...

Video: Mane's never-say-die assist v Burkina Faso

A hard worker and a world-class operator rolled into one, that's why he's so, so special.

Burkina Faso got themselves back in the game shortly after Senegal's second goal through Ibrahim Blati Toure, but Mane was on hand to book a place in the final for his country just three minutes before the end of the regulation 90.

The former Southampton man finished off a sweeping counterattack with serious authority and it was yet more evidence that the man has ice in his veins when in front of goal.

Take a look for yourself...

Video: Mane's superb goal v Burkina Faso that sent Senegal to the final

Not a bad way to become your country's joint all-time top goalscorer, eh? Mane is now level with Henri Camara on 29 goals for Senegal. Well played, Sadio.

Aliou Cisse's side are through to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations for the second tournament running and they will face either host nation Cameroon or Egypt this time around after losing to Riyad Mahrez's Algeria in 2019.

Mane versus Mohamed Salah in the final? It could well happen...

