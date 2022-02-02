Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Arnold Allen has been training with Leon Edwards ahead of his fight against Dan Hooker at UFC London on March 19.

Allen, 28, will welcome the New Zealander to the UK next month in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 204 at The O2 Arena in southeast London.

The UFC’s No.7-ranked featherweight normally conducts his training camps at Tristar Gym in Montreal, Canada.

But this time he has been forced to train closer to home due to circumstances beyond his control.

Instead he has spent time training at Team Renegade BJJ in Birmingham and BKK Fighters Colchester in Essex, a 30 minute drive away from his home in Trimley St Martin.

Asked about the change of scenery in an exclusive interview with GIVEMESPORT, Allen said: “Because of the restrictions over there it’s not been feasible to do a camp over there.

“It’s nice being home and train at home, you always see your family and friends, it gives you that extra bit of motivation, sort of reminds you why you’re doing it.

“It’s great to get a new look in with those guys up at Renegade. They’ve got some real top guys up there, some real top talent.

“Obviously Jai Herbert’s there, he might be on the card, and working with Leon Edwards is great.

“He’s fighting for the title next, he’s one of the best fighters in the UK, so it’s great to get knowledge in from people like him."

Fighting out of Suffolk in East Anglia, Allen is also a student of Firas Zahabi, who is one of the most respected coaches in mixed martial arts.

Zahabi previously coached the likes of Rory MacDonald and Georges St-Pierre.

When questioned about his relationship with the Canadian, the 28-year-old said: “I am still working closely with Firas, he’s going to be in my corner, he’s giving advice and all that stuff, so he’s going to be coming over soon.

“We’re just kind of working it out at the minute because he said he’s going to come over a bit early but yeah he’s definitely in the corner.

"It’s become pretty normal in this day and age with certain places being in lockdown.

“I don’t think everyone’s as lucky as us here in the UK. We’re a bit sort of freer now. We can kind of do what we want.

“Whereas other countries are still training behind closed doors or they’re not allowed to train at all or they’re moving around in private and all that sort of thing.

“But yeah, it’s different, I’m not going to lie.”

