Lionel Messi unsurprisingly leads the way for the top goalscorers since 2010, edging out his rival Cristiano Ronaldo by 30 goals.

The list was published by transfermarkt and is based on players competing in Europe's top five leagues, with all competitions taken into account.

Whilst most fans will not be at all shocked to find Messi and Ronaldo as the top two in this list, there are definitely some players who are more unexpected than others.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has just completed a transfer to Barcelona after Arsenal agreed to terminate the striker's contract. But surprisingly, despite the Gabon international's release from the club and his poor form since signing his contract renewal, he still managed to make it into the top ten goalscorers since 2010.

Let's take a look at Transfermarkt's list in full and see where Aubameyang slots in.

10 - Gonzalo Higuain - 244 goals

Disappointing spells for Higuain at AC Milan and Chelsea still haven't stopped the Argentinian from making the top 10. The forward's impressive exploits at Real Madrid, Juventus and Napoli have seen his goal tally rise to an impressive 244 goals since 2010.

His most prolific season during this time was the 2015/16 campaign with Napoli, in which the striker netted an incredible 36 goals in 35 league appearances, doubling his tally from the season before.

9 - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 277 goals

Despite only scoring 10 Premier League goals during the 2020/21 season and just four so far in the current campaign, Aubameyang's previous efforts mean the striker still places ninth on the list.

The Gabon international bagged plenty of goals during his stint in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund, including 31 goals in 32 league appearances during the 2015/16 season. The 32-year-old also won the Premier League Golden Boot whilst at Arsenal after netting 22 times in the 2018/19 season, a number he repeated in the following season, also scoring 22 times.

8 - Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 287 goals

The only surprising thing about seeing the Swedish striker in this list is that he only managed to secure eighth place. Since 2010, Ibrahimovic has played in Italy, France, England and even the MLS, and the forward has scored a respectable amount of goals at every club he's been at.

The Swede's standout seasons came in France, during his time playing for PSG. In the 2012/13 campaign, Ibrahimovic scored 30 League goals in 34 appearances, but even more impressively the forward netted an unbelievable 38 times in the 2015/16 campaign.

7 - Sergio Aguero - 296 goals

Manchester City's talisman is known for his goalscoring exploits in the Premier League, so it should come as no shock to see him included in the list. The striker was widely regarded as the best in the league during his time at the club, only rivalled more recently by the likes of Harry Kane.

The Argentine incredibly bagged over 20 league goals in five consecutive seasons for City between 2014 and 2019, picking up the Golden Boot in the 2014/15 campaign.

6 - Karim Benzema - 297 goals

The Frenchman's tally of 297 strikes means he scraped into sixth place by just a single goal more than Aguero. Benzema has remained at Real Madrid since his transfer from Lyon in 2009, meaning he is one of the few players on this list to have scored all his goals for a single club.

Benzema's tally is very much a case of slow and steady, the striker has never scored over 25 league goals in a single season but his consistency of hitting double digits in every campaign since 2010 has cemented his place on the list.

5 - Luis Suarez - 307 goals

Suarez is considered by many fans as one of the best strikers of his generation. The forward took a couple of seasons to warm to the Premier League but by the time he left Liverpool he was a goalscoring machine. Suarez netted 31 league goals in his final season for the club, before moving to Barcelona.

The Uruguayan's best season, however, came after his switch to Spain. During the 2015/16 season, Suarez scored a ridiculous 40 league goals in 35 appearances.

4 - Edinson Cavani - 332 goals

Despite the striker's numbers going downhill in the last few seasons, Cavani's escapades throughout the 2010s have seen the striker hit an incredible 332 goals. Three successful seasons in Napoli followed by seven more at PSG guaranteed the forward's spot in this list.

The Uruguayan hit 16 plus league goals in every single full season he played at PSG, including a brilliant 35-goal season during the 2016/17 campaign.

3 - Robert Lewandowski - 431 goals

Bayern Munich's Polish hitman is known as one of the best strikers in the world, and for good reason. The striker has scored 431 goals since 2010, 99 more than fourth-placed Cavani. Four brilliant seasons with Borussia Dortmund saw the forward earn himself a transfer to Bayern for the 2014/15 campaign.

Lewandowski has refused to slow down with age, his best scoring season coming in the 2020/21 campaign when the Poland international scored a mind-boggling 41 league goals for Bayern.

2 - Cristiano Ronaldo - 552 goals

Ronaldo will no doubt enter the history books as one of the greatest footballers of all time when he retires, but he couldn't quite hit the number one spot on this list. His incredible tally of 552 goals means the Portuguese sits over 100 goals above third place.

In the 2011/12 campaign, Ronaldo scored an unbelievable 46 league goals for Real Madrid. But somehow even more impressively, the forward beat his own record during the 2014/15 season when he netted 48 times in a single season.

1 - Lionel Messi - 582 goals

The Argentinian is arguably the best football player of all time so it should come as no surprise to see him top the list. Messi spent his entire career at Barcelona before the 2021/22 season, meaning all but one of his 582 goals were scored for the Spanish giants.

Messi hit over 40 league goals in three consecutive seasons for Barcelona between 2011 and 2014. But he also went on to score over 30 league goals in another three consecutive seasons between 2015 and 2018. Mind-blowing. His best season came in 2011/12 when the little magician netted 50 times in a single La Liga campaign. Yes, you did read that correctly, 50.

