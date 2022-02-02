Chelsea transfer news: Blues tipped to sign 'perfect' £287k star Thomas Tuchel already knows

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Retired England midfielder Carlton Palmer has revealed he can '100%' see Chelsea signing Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele during the summer.

It was a quiet January transfer window for the Blues, who failed to make any additions to Thomas Tuchel's first-team squad, but the club's supporters may already be looking forward to the market re-opening.

What is the latest news involving Dembele?

After splashing out on a club-record fee to bring Romelu Lukaku back to the club in August, Chelsea decided not to pursue any of their targets at the halfway stage in the season.

However, they could already be lining up another major addition ahead of next term, with Dembele set to become available on a free transfer following the conclusion of 2021/22.

The France international seemed destined to depart Camp Nou in January after the club's director of football Mateu Alemany said 'he must leave immediately' if he is 'not committed to Barca's future project'.

Barcelona's attempts to get Dembele to sign a new deal ended in failure as the terms offered to him by the club's hierarchy were lower than his £287,000-per-week current contract.

The likes of Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain were all linked to the flying winger alongside Chelsea, but negotiations are not thought to have reached an advanced stage with any potential suitor.

According to Sky Sports, the west London outfit made an enquiry about the 24-year-old on Deadline Day after hearing that his proposed move to PSG had stalled, although talks ultimately failed to progress.

What has Palmer said about Dembele?

Palmer believes that Dembele could still make the switch to Stamford Bridge, though, and claims the lure of the Premier League and the player's relationship with Tuchel could be decisive factors.

Rangnick not at Old Trafford next season?! Find out more on The Football Terrace...

He told GiveMeSport: “I do (see Dembele signing for Chelsea). The Premier League is where everybody wants to play. So, I do see that as a deal that could be done in the summer, especially with him available on a free transfer.

"He’s worked with Tuchel before, Tuchel knows him, so it's a perfect fit. I can 100% see that happening in the summer, especially given that he's going to be available on a free transfer.”

Do Chelsea need Dembele?

Chelsea already have an embarrassment of riches in the final third of the pitch, with Hakim Ziyech, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic competing for a starting spot out wide.

1 of 7 Do you know this obscure player Chelsea signed in the January transfer window? Josh McEachran Marco van Ginkel Franco Di Santo Gaël Kakuta

Nevertheless, the acquisition of Dembele could add some extra firepower to Tuchel's ranks and a different style of threat.

The creative talent has scored 53 goals and laid on 50 assists in just 208 appearances throughout his club career, and if he can stay fit, may prove to be a valuable addition to Chelsea's ranks.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News