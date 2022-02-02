Old Trafford transfer news: Man United told to pay 'nine-figure sum' for 'magnificent' star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook believes Manchester United 'should pay' Declan Rice's price tag in order to prise him away from West Ham in the summer.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a move away from the London Stadium in recent months following a string of outstanding performances, and he could finally seek a fresh challenge ahead of next season.

What is the latest news involving Rice?

Rice has become a crucial cog in West Ham's midfield since making his senior debut back in 2017, racking up 173 appearances for the capital club in all competitions, making 16 goal contributions along the way.

His outstanding displays have helped David Moyes' charges record a sixth-placed finish in the Premier League last term before advancing to the Europa League knockout stages in the current campaign.

However, keeping hold of the 27-cap England international on a long-term basis may prove to be an impossible task for West Ham, given the apparent interest in his services.

In September 2021, the Manchester Evening News claimed United had already identified Rice as their 'principal midfield target' for next summer's transfer window, with discussions over the potential framework having taken place.

That claim came just months after Moyes declared that his prized asset was worth 'far more' than the £100 million figure the club's owners had placed on him.

"I don't agree with the owners that Declan Rice is a £100m footballer," said the Scottish tactician. "Far, far more than £100m. Far, far more."

What has Crook said about Rice?

Rice has arguably elevated his game to new heights this term as his partnership alongside Tomas Soucek in the West Ham engine room continues to go from strength to strength.

As per WhoScored, the youngster has made 2.3 tackles and 1.8 interceptions per league game throughout 2021/22 while averaging 55.5 passes, placing him in the top two for each metric when compared to his teammates.

His mature performances have certainly caught the eye of Gary Lineker, who called him 'magnificent', and Crook believes United should stump up West Ham's asking to bring him to Old Trafford.

In an exclusive interview with GiveMeSport, he said: “It’s going to take probably a six-figure sum (to sign Rice). I think Manchester United should pay it.”

Do Man Utd need a new midfielder?

United's midfield woes have been documented for quite some time now, with club legend Roy Keane labelling the current crop a 'problem'.

The Red Devils appear to lack a natural defensive option who is still at the top of his game, meaning the backline doesn't receive the cover it needs and the centre of the pitch lacks the required balance to be successful.

Rice could be the ideal solution to those issues, yet it remains to be seen if United's hierarchy are willing to pay such an astronomical fee for his signature.

