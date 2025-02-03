Nico O’Reilly is set to stay at Manchester City on transfer deadline day despite strong interest from Premier League rivals Chelsea, The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has revealed.

Man City would reportedly have demanded a buy-back clause in any late deal for the 19-year-old, a condition that Chelsea, who were considering a move for O’Reilly among other midfield targets, would not have accepted.

According to Ornstein, Man City rate O’Reilly ‘extremely highly’ and will be pleased to retain one of their brightest youth prospects.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have already advanced on a deal for their O’Reilly alternative and are thought to be finalising the arrival of midfielder Mathis Amougou.

Nico O’Reilly Stays at Man City

Despite strong interest from Chelsea

According to Ornstein, by retaining O’Reilly, Man City have avoided a repeat of the Cole Palmer situation, when he left the Etihad Stadium for Chelsea in 2023:

A product of City’s academy, O’Reilly made his Premier League debut earlier this season in the 6-0 win over Ipswich Town, and has already made six first-team appearances in all competitions.

The 19-year-old has been named in Pep Guardiola’s matchday squad for 17 consecutive Premier League games and appears set for a bright future under the Spaniard.

Man City have been busy on transfer deadline day and also completed a move for Porto midfielder Nico Gonzalez.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Fabrizio Romano: Man City Agree Deal to Sign £50m Star Pep Guardiola has strengthened his engine room on Deadline Day with the signing of Nico Gonzalez, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 03-02-25.