Harry Maguire could depart Manchester United this summer if current boss Erik ten Hag gets his own way - but reports have stated that the Englishman will wait until the Dutchman's future is decided before committing to his own decision surrounding his footballing career.

Maguire has been in decent form for United this season, and even throughout last season, he became somewhat of a dependable figure in a red shirt. Having stepped in alongside Jonny Evans in recent weeks, the experienced pair have marshalled United's defence well - earning a draw at Porto via a late Maguire goal, before holding Aston Villa to a stalemate in the Premier League - and their experience may well be vital in what is a rocky path for Ten Hag, who reportedly wants the Sheffield-born star gone from his squad.

Harry Maguire 'To Wait' For Ten Hag Decision

The England star could see a revamp at Old Trafford under a new boss

The report by Football Insider suggests that Maguire will wait until Ten Hag is sacked by United before he makes a decision about his future at Old Trafford.

The defender is 'keen' to assess whether he will play a bigger role under a prospective new boss if Ten Hag exits the club, and although he is set to see his current £190,000-per-week contract run out in June with no talks taking place over an extension, Maguire is happy to run his contract down if Ten Hag remains in charge before committing if the situation changes via the Dutchman's potential sacking.

Harry Maguire's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking, 23/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 22 =12th Goals 2 =7th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 3.1 1st Clearances Per Game 3.8 2nd Interceptions Per Game 1.1 2nd Match rating 6.87 4th

Ten Hag is reportedly set to 'lead the push' for Maguire's exit, but there is every chance that Ten Hag could leave before he gets to make a decision over the England international, with pressure continuing to grow on his managerial future despite a 2-1 win over Brentford on Saturday afternoon.

United have still only picked up three wins from their opening eight top-flight games and still sit 11th in the table as of Monday morning, which could change when Nottingham Forest take on Crystal Palace on Monday if the Reds can avoid defeat.

Despite giving Ten Hag a new contract over the summer, results have not been ideal and that saw him sit perilously close to the sack prior to the international break, with draws against Porto and Aston Villa just about keeping him in the job before the win over the Bees.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Harry Maguire has featured in 215 games for Manchester United in all competitions, scoring 12 goals.

Eddie Howe, Gareth Southgate and Thomas Tuchel have all been linked with the job, though the latter has become the new England manager - and it remains to be seen whether Ten Hag will be sacked after a slight upturn in form.

Maguire Experience Could Be Key if Evans and Lindelof Leave

United haven't got many players who have Premier League nous

Maguire was a prominent player for United in the early stages of his Red Devils career, missing just 12 Premier League games from a possible 114 in his first three seasons at the club.

However, those minutes have declined in recent years and entering his sixth season at the club, the former Leicester City star has seen other players such as Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro and Lisandro Martinez come into the club to sit ahead of him in the pecking order on paper, amongst others.

Excluding the trio of Evans, Maguire and Victor Lindelof, who is expected to depart in the summer also, United's current centre-back options have just a combined 53 appearances in the Premier League and that experience of Maguire and Evans, who boast 246 and 383 top-flight appearances respectively, could be the difference between seeing out points and not.

