After his struggles with Netherlands recently, Matthijs de Ligt's performance against Southampton on Saturday has shown that Manchester United have a real mentality monster on their hands. The defender has been in the news for all the wrong reasons lately. Throughout the international break, he was involved in a couple of brutal mistakes for the Netherlands and was widely criticised for it.

It looked as though he was following in the footsteps of so many recent high-profile players that have moved to Old Trafford. Build up a big reputation for his impressive performances abroad, but then things all go wrong once he's in England. Well, if his performance against the Saints is anyting to go by, that will not be the case with the centre-back.

In fact, if his outing against Southampton is any indication, he could be perfectly set for a very impressive career in the English top flight alongside United.

Related Southampton 0-3 Manchester United: Player Ratings and Match Highlights Erik ten Hag's side recorded a convincing 3-0 win over Southampton at St Mary's.

De Ligt Shone Against Southampton

He led United to victory

If anyone was expecting De Ligt's recent issues with his national team to carry over to his club football, that was quickly squashed as the centre-back had a phenomenal showing for the Red Devils as they cruised to a 3-0 victory over Southampton. It was a solid performance all-round for Erik ten Hag's men, but the former Ajax defender was at the heart of it all and stood out among his peers.

De Ligt made six clearances, recorded a block, an interception and two tackles as he dominated from the back. His goal to give United the lead in the first half was the icing on the cake, but he was phenomenal defensively. The centre-back had a clearance off the goalline to steer his side to victory and went on to be named the player of the match as well as earning the highest player rating (8.6).

It was an incredible response to the controversy and drama that has surrounded him recently as a result of his international football issues.

De Ligt Struggled With the Netherlands

He was at fault for two goals against Germany

Throughout his career, De Ligt has earned a reputation for his solid work in the heart of defence, but that form was nowhere to be seen during his recent international outing. During the Netherlands vs Germany, he was at fault for both of his opponents' goals in the first half and was quickly replaced during the interval as a result.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: De Ligt has played 47 times for his country.

It was an embarrassing incident for a player of his calibre and Ronald Koeman even went on to reveal he replaced him at half-time to protect him after a woeful first 45 minutes. It came after De Ligt also failed to defend Edin Dzeko properly during his nation's recent win over Bosnia & Herzeogvina which led to the former Manchester City man getting on the scoresheet. Koeman spoke out about his issues after the game.

"We have discussed it. He did not get his footwork right. It was a bad individual moment for a defender. You have to learn from that, it is clear that these kinds of moments need to be improved."

Having struggled again in the next game against Germany, Koeman dragged his man off at half time and rather than crumble and let the poor pair of games impact him, De Ligt bounced back emphatically against Southampton, showing a level of mentality that has been sorely missed at United in recent years.

De Ligt Has a Winning Mentality That United Need

They've not had many strong characters recently

One of the biggest criticisms aimed at United since Sir Alex Ferguson left is how fragile they have been mentally at times. There have been multiple players at the team who have crumbled under the pressure and it's hurt their chances on the pitch as a result. The days of Ferguson and the ridiculous winning mentality that he drilled into his players is a distant memory, but De Ligt has shown that he is built from a similar cloth.

Winning trophies everywhere he's been so far, the defender is used to rising to any challenge and doesn't let his head drop when the going gets tough. He's shown that with his impressive outing against Southampton, drowning out all the noise of recent performances to shut up his doubters. It's the exact sort of figure that the Red Devils need in their team and his arrival should only lead to promising things for the club going forward.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and SofaScore and accurate as of 14/09/2024