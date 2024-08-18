Highlights The 1990 NBA Draft produced 19 players with 10+ seasons, 4 with 10,000+ points, 5 with 5,000+ rebounds, and 6 with 50+ career win shares.

Gary Payton leads the draft class with accolades like 9 All-Star selections and 145.5 career win shares.

Toni Kukoč and Derrick Coleman also emerged as top picks from the 1990 NBA Draft.

The 1990 NBA Draft kicked off a new decade of basketball in the NBA . The players available in this draft certainly played considerable roles in the upcoming decade of basketball.

The 1990 NBA Draft delivered 19 players to the league who would play at least 10 seasons. If the margins are widened a touch, 25 players spent at least eight seasons in the NBA.

There are four players in this draft class who have scored at least 10,000 career points in the NBA. One of those players even scored over 20,000. If the margins are widened a touch, yet again, nine players scored at least 8,000 points in the league.

There are also five players who managed to pull down at least 5,000 career rebounds in the 1990 NBA Draft. Additionally, one player managed to secure at least 5,000 career assists.

Six players registered at least 50 career win shares. The top player in the draft class managed to secure over 100 career win shares.

There was some star power among the players here too. Six players were selected to an All-Star Game during their career. However, only one of those players was selected on more than one occasion.

The best player of the draft class stands pretty comfortably above the rest of the pack here. While there is another talent in the 1990 NBA Draft who was enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, the gap between the two is pretty significant when revisiting the draft class for the purposes of a re-draft scenario.

1 New Jersey (now Brooklyn) Nets: Gary Payton

Original Selection: Derrick Coleman

Gary Payton was the player alluded to above. Many will remember Payton, most notably, as the leader of a Seattle SuperSonics team that matched up against Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in the 1996 NBA Finals.

There is a lot more to tell about Payton and his career than simply being one of the foes that His Airness vanquished. Despite the incredible talent that has existed throughout NBA history, Payton would comfortably be in any top 15 list of the greatest point guards to ever play basketball.

Gary Payton – Career Stats and Accolades Category Stat PPG 16.3 RPG 3.9 APG 6.7 SPG 1.8 FG% 46.6% 3P% 31.7% All-Star Selections 9 All-NBA Selections 9 All-Defensive Team Selections 9 DPOY 1 NBA Titles 1 Career Win Shares 145.5

Payton truly arrived on the scene in his fourth season in the NBA. He was selected to his first All-Star team, the All-NBA team, and the All-Defensive Team. This would become a regular occurrence for Payton.

Payton's main calling card was his incredible brand of perimeter defense. Nicknamed The Glove, he won the Defensive Player of the Year in the 1995-96 season after leading the league in steals for the first (and only) time.

Payton is tied with Jordan, Kevin Garnett , and Kobe Bryant for the most All-Defensive First Team selections in NBA history. Each of them has nine under their belt.

He is also fifth on the all-time steals list, with 2,445 career steals, and finished sixth all-time among point guards for career defensive win shares.

Payton never got over the hump as the main guy on a championship-winning team in his prime. The closest he came was the aforementioned run in 1996.

Once Payton got into the latter stages of his career, he transitioned into a role player, hoping to collect a championship that way. It eventually worked.

Before that success would come, Payton was a part of the infamous 2003-04 L.A. Lakers superteam that was shockingly upset by the Detroit Pistons in the 2004 NBA Finals. However, at 37 years old, Payton finally broke through as a member of the bench for the Miami Heat team that won the championship in 2006.

Payton retired after the following season, leaving behind a strong legacy in the process. While there are certainly stronger headliners than Payton in the 90s era of the NBA Drafts, there are certainly much worse players who could be carrying the torch for a draft class.

2 Seattle SuperSonics: Toni Kukoč

Original Pick: Gary Payton

Toni Kukoč is the other Hall of Fame talent to emerge from the 1990 NBA Draft. Originally selected in the second round with the 29th overall pick, Kukoč takes a massive leap in this re-draft.

It took Kukoč a few seasons to make it over to the NBA, as he continued to play overseas. Once he arrived in the league as a 25-year-old, he was ready to contribute immediately.

Toni Kukoč – Career Stats and Accolades Category Stat PPG 11.6 RPG 4.2 APG 3.7 SPG 1.0 FG% 44.7% 3P% 33.5% 6MOY 1 NBA Titles 3 Career Win Shares 59.6

Kukoč was immediately a double-digit scorer for the Bulls upon arrival. Once Jordan returned to the NBA, Kukoč would become an important member of a team that would three-peat.

The Croatian Sensation could be a little high in this re-draft for some people's liking. Despite the Hall of Fame nod, Kukoč never collected any All-Star or All-NBA appearances throughout his career.

However, it is not difficult to believe that Kukoč sacrificed individual production and accolades in favor of winning during some of his best years. The situation feels somewhat similar to that of Manu Ginobili and what he did for the San Antonio Spurs after being selected in the 1999 NBA Draft.

Kukoč may not have the individual acclaim and production of some of the other players in the 1990 NBA Draft. However, when the group of All-Stars he is competing with here involves all one-time selections, it feels fair to give him the nod for the second spot.

3 Denver Nuggets: Derrick Coleman

Original Pick: Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf

Derrick Coleman fell short of the considerable hype that surrounded him as the original top selection of the 1990 NBA Draft. However, the bust label is certainly not warranted here. Coleman had a solid career in the NBA.

Derrick Coleman – Career Stats and Accolades Category Stat PPG 16.5 RPG 9.3 BPG 1.3 FG% 44.7% All-Star Selections 1 All-NBA Selections 2 Rookie of the Year Yes Career Win Shares 64.3

Coleman got off to a very strong start with the New Jersey Nets. He won the Rookie of the Year in the 1990-91 season and continued to build on that success.

During his first five seasons in the league with the Nets, Coleman averaged 19.9 points (while shooting 46.1 percent from the field), 10.6 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game. This would be, by far, the most successful stretch of his career.

From there, Coleman just never reached the kind of heights some thought he was capable of. There were many question marks that surrounded his basketball career which ultimately resulted in it falling short of expectations.

Coleman still had the second-most career win shares in the 1990 NBA Draft. By comparison to his peers, he still boasts one of the better stints in the league of the players here.

4 Orlando Magic: Cedric Ceballos

Original Pick: Dennis Scott

Cedric Ceballos was an absolute steal in this draft. He was originally selected in the second round, with the 48th overall pick, by the Phoenix Suns .

Cedric Ceballos – Career Stats and Accolades Category Stat PPG 14.3 RPG 5.3 FG% 50.0% 3P% 30.9% All-Star Selections 1 Career Win Shares 40.4

Ceballos showed flashes early on with the Suns. He finally broke out in the 1993-94 season, where he averaged 19.1 points per game.

Ceballos would then make the switch to the Lakers. The glitz and glam of Los Angeles served him well. Under the bright lights, Ceballos emerged as an All-Star. He averaged 21.7 points per game at 50.9 percent from the field in the 1994-95 season.

Ceballos had a shorter career than some of his peers near the top of the 1990 NBA Draft, only playing 11 seasons. Injuries ultimately prevented him from truly establishing himself as a household name in the league.

5 Charlotte Hornets: Kendall Gill

Original Pick: Kendall Gill

There are a few names here who deserve a legitimate look for the fifth spot in the re-draft. Antonio Davis and Elden Campbell are two of the better players to miss the cut. Ultimately, one would imagine that the Charlotte Hornets felt pretty good about making out with Kendall Gill then and now.

Kendall Gill – Career Stats and Accolades Category Stat PPG 13.4 RPG 4.1 APG 3.0 SPG 1.6 FG% 43.4% 3P% 30.0% Career Win Shares 47.8

Gill quickly established himself as a capable scorer. He averaged 20-plus points during his second season in the NBA.

Despite possessing a promising young core, the Hornets opted to blow it up a few seasons into Gill's career. His teammate, Mugsy Bogues, commented on the matter.

""We were right there... We were right on the cusp of it. The egos get in the way, actually the ugly head of the NBA gets in the way in terms of the contracts, guys not wanting to play with each other at certain times because they felt like they weren't getting notoriety. They just wanted to change and I think that's what happened early." "[Gill] got a little impatient and he felt like he needed to be elsewhere. Alonzo gets sent to Miami and that was the end of all that. It's hard to keep those teams together. It's special when you're able to do it." -Mugsy Bogues

Gill remained a productive player throughout the majority of his career. He is more than deserving of the final spot here in the 1990 re-draft.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.