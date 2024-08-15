Highlights The 1991 NBA Draft had few recognizable names but produced seven All-Stars.

Dikembe Mutombo was the best player in the 1991 class with 117 career win shares.

Larry Johnson was also a standout, but injuries derailed his potentially great career.

The 1991 NBA Draft gets lost in the shuffle of NBA history fairly often.

It is understandable why the 1991 NBA Draft failed to deliver many household names. The 2003 NBA Draft and the 1996 NBA Draft are great examples of what strong headliners can do for a draft class's reputation.

However, the 1991 draft was not wholly deprived of recognizable names. At the very least, the best player of the 1991 class is enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and a figure in NBA history that most fans would know.

As far as the rest of the class goes, there are some mixed results.

One of the major positive takeaways of the 1991 NBA Draft was the number of All-Stars it produced. Seven players in the draft class were selected as All-Stars at some point during their careers. However, four of them were only selected to a single All-Star game.

Fifteen players in the 1991 draft spent at least 10 seasons in the league. If the margins are extended a touch, 21 players spent at least eight seasons in the NBA.

Four players in this draft recorded at least 10,000 career points. One of those players also recorded 10,000 career rebounds.

The career win shares for this class are modest but not terrible. Six players recorded at least 60 career win shares. If the margins are extended a touch again, eight players recorded at least 40.

The draft's headliner is the only player to record over 100 career win shares in the class.

1 Charlotte Hornets – Dikembe Mutombo

Original Pick – Larry Johnson

If anyone out there has ever played a game of basketball at any level and hit a finger wag after blocking someone's shot, they have Dikembe Mutombo to thank.

The swagger he put into that iconic celebration made it one that basketball players everywhere wanted a part of.

That pretty much gives anyone reading this a great idea of what Mutombo was all about. He was a defensive monster.

Dikembe Mutombo – Career Stats and Accolades Category Stat PPG 9.8 RPG 10.3 BPG 2.8 FG% 51.8 All-Star Selections 8 All-NBA Selections 3 All-Defensive Team Selections 6 DPOY 4 Career Win Shares 117.0

As indicated by the lead-up, Mutombo's value on the defensive end came as a rim protector. That became apparent right away in his rookie season.

Mutombo averaged 3.0 blocks as a rookie to go with 16.6 points and 12.3 rebounds per game en route to becoming an All-Star.

Amazingly enough, he fell short of winning the Rookie of the Year award. Mutombo finished second in the voting, only receiving 3.5 first-place votes.

Mutombo quickly proved himself a very capable defensive anchor and rim protector. He led the league in blocks three times, and his figures during those seasons are eye-popping.

In the 1993-94 season, Mutombo averaged 4.1 blocks per game. In the 1994-95 season, it was 3.9.

Mutombo peaked in that category during the 1995-96 campaign, averaging a ridiculous 4.5 blocks per game. Mutombo has the second-most career blocks in NBA history with 3,289.

Mutombo's defensive value shines through in his season-by-season win shares. During his 18-year career, there were only two seasons in which Mutombo registered more offensive win shares than defensive.

He leads the draft class in career win shares. Over half of those came on the defensive side of the basketball court. His 68.5 defensive win shares rank 19th on the all-time list.

Naturally, Mutombo's defensive abilities were recognized with individual accolades as well.

Mutombo won the Defensive Player of the Year award four times. He is tied with Rudy Gobert and Ben Wallace for the most Defensive Player of the Year trophies ever.

Despite Mutombo's ability to lead a defensive unit, playoff success was never a big part of the international big man's career journey. The closest one of his teams came to winning a championship was the 2000-01 Philadelphia 76ers .

That run is famously remembered for MVP-winner Allen Iverson carrying his team to the NBA Finals in spite of the supporting cast around him.

Mutombo was recognized as a big part of basketball history when he was enshrined in the Hall of Fame.

However, as far as torchbearers for an NBA Draft go, there have been much stronger years. Even for the ones where one player firmly stands above the rest.

2 New Jersey (Brooklyn) Nets – Larry Johnson

Original Pick – Kenny Anderson

Larry Johnson is a what-if story that tends to get lost in the shuffle of some of the bigger ones throughout NBA history. Johnson was the player who beat out Mutombo for the Rookie of the Year award in the 1991-92 season.

Johnson was an NBA All-Star and All-NBA player by his second season. The athletic big man had many people hyped about how great he could be in the league.

Former Charlotte Hornets teammate Alonzo Mourning had this to say on an episode of the All The Smoke Podcast.

“He was 6-foot-8/6-foot-7, similar to Charles Barkley but a little more athletic. Very skilled, great hands around the basket. Unfortunately, the injury kinda derailed his career... If he would have never got the back injury, who knows? Basketball IQ was high… He came during an era, a lot of people don’t realize, he won the dunk contest, and he was extremely athletic.”

As alluded to, the back injury that Johnson suffered in the 1993-94 season completely changed his career trajectory. He was still a good player afterward, but the fundamental changes to how he approached the offensive side of the basketball court would play a significant factor in the rest of his playing days.

Larry Johnson – Career Stats and Accolades Category Stat PPG 16.2 RPG 7.5 APG 3.3 FG% 48.4 3P% 33.2 All-Star Selections 2 All-NBA Selections 1 Rookie of the Year Yes Career Win Shares 69.7

Johnson was only selected as an All-Star one more time in his career after his back injury. He spent only 10 seasons in the league as a result.

There may be an alternate universe somewhere where Johnson never hurt his back and grew into the massive star that many people expected he could become.

3 Sacramento Kings – Terrell Brandon

Original Pick – Billy Owens

Terrell Brandon took a bit of time to truly arrive in the NBA, but once he did, he was a quality point guard.

Terrell Brandon – Career Stats and Accolades Category Stat PPG 13.8 RPG 3.0 APG 6.1 SPG 1.6 FG% 44.8 3P% 35.5 All-Star Selections 2 Career Win Shares 65.9

Brandon broke out during the 1995-96 season. In his fifth campaign, he earned himself a spot on the All-Star team, averaging 19.3 points (on 46.5 percent shooting from the field and 38.7 percent from beyond the arc), 6.5 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

It was the first of back-to-back All-Star selections, as he would again be chosen in the 1996-97 season.

Brandon proved himself a capable and productive option at point guard. When he joined the Minnesota Timberwolves , he showed some adaptability as well. He had some of his best seasons as a passer with the Wolves.

Brandon's career was cut short by injuries. He was forced to retire from the NBA in his early 30s.

4 Denver Nuggets – Steve Smith

Original Pick – Dikembe Mutombo

Steve Smith proved himself to be a capable scorer during his NBA career.

Steve Smith – Career Stats and Accolades Category Stat PPG 14.3 RPG 3.2 APG 3.1 FG% 44.0 3P% 35.8 All-Star Selections 1 NBA Titles 1 Career Win Shares 83.7

Smith leads the 1991 NBA Draft in terms of career points. During his 14-year career, he registered 13,430 points.

The best seasons of his career came with the Atlanta Hawks . During his time in Atlanta, Smith averaged 18.6 points per game while collecting his one and only All-Star appearance.

Smith secured a championship ring before it was all said and done. He was a member of the bench for the San Antonio Spurs during the team's 2003 NBA Championship run.

5 Miami Heat – Kenny Anderson

Original Pick – Steve Smith

The final spot in the top five of this redraft could just as easily go to Dale Davis. He was a productive starting big man for multiple teams throughout his NBA career, even earning himself an All-Star selection with the Indiana Pacers .

However, Kenny Anderson will get the slight edge here.

Kenny Anderson – Career Stats and Accolades Category Stat PPG 12.6 RPG 3.1 APG 6.1 SPG 1.5 FG% 42.1 3P% 34.6 All-Star Selections 1 Career Win Shares 62.5

Anderson had fantastic ball-handling abilities. Players like Iverson, Kyrie Irving and even Stephen Curry are often brought up when discussing some of the best handles in NBA history, but Anderson gets lost in the shuffle.

Anderson's fantastic handle contributed to a lot of offensive productivity when he was at his best. However, his offensive efficiency and decision-making could be lacking at times.

Ultimately, the decision between Davis and Anderson is up to individual preference. Some readers may choose to lean in the other direction.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.