Highlights 18 players in the 1993 NBA Draft played 10-plus seasons in the league.

7 players from the draft were All-Stars, with more than half being multiple-time selections.

Despite weaker win shares, the draft was headlined by Hall of Fame talent like Chris Webber.

The 1993 NBA Draft has its fair share of noteworthy names and significant figures throughout NBA history.

There are headliners throughout other historical drafts that are bigger parts of the NBA's lore, even in just the 1990s alone, but that does not mean this draft failed to leave a mark.

Eighteen players in the 1993 NBA Draft played at least 10 seasons in the league.

A notable highlight of the 1993 NBA Draft was the All-Stars that it produced. Seven players from this draft class would be selected to an All-Star game during their careers. More than half of those players would be selected multiple times.

Seven players in the 1993 NBA Draft also scored at least 10,000 career points. If the margins are widened just a touch, nine players scored at least 9,000.

The 1993 NBA Draft falls a bit short when it comes to the category of career win shares. Only five players have produced at least 50 career win shares, and no one in the class surpassed 100.

If the margins are widened a touch yet again, nine players produced 40 career win shares.

There are certainly some quality names in the group, but overall, it does fall a bit short in comparison to some of the stronger entries of the 1990s era. That being said, this class is not without Hall of Fame talent.

The more interesting part of this draft may be looking at some of the fascinating 'what if' stories that it had.

1 Orlando Magic – Chris Webber

Original Pick – Chris Webber

As mentioned previously, there was indeed Hall of Fame talent in the 1993 NBA Draft. Chris Webber is where it begins and ends in that regard.

Webber was a fascinating prospect coming out of college. During his college career, he was a member of the famous Fab Five for the Michigan Wolverines.

When the draft rolled around, Webber was selected first overall. As indicated by his standing in this redraft, it was the right call then and still is.

Chris Webber – Career Stats and Accolades Category Stat PPG 20.7 RPG 9.8 APG 4.2 FG% 47.9 All-Star Selections 5 All-NBA Selections 5 Rookie of the Year Yes Career Win Shares 84.7

Despite the Orlando Magic selecting Webber on draft night, that was not his first home in the NBA. Webber would be involved in a trade that would send him to the Golden State Warriors in a package centered around another name who would soon follow.

Webber started his career strong with the Warriors, winning Rookie of the Year in the 1993-94 season. However, he had no intention of staying in Golden State. He forced his way off the team, joining the Washington Bullets.

Webber was a productive player with the Bullets. While playing in Washington, he was selected to his first All-Star team.

However, for him to truly hit his career peak, he needed to switch teams one more time.

The Sacramento Kings were the next stop on Webber's journey. This was by far the most successful and well-remembered portion of his career.

Webber evolved from an All-Star to an All-NBA talent as a member of the Kings. He even entered MVP discussions to a lesser extent.

Chris Webber – 5-year Peak with the Kings (1998-2003) Category Stat PPG 24.1 RPG 10.9 APG 4.7 SPG 1.5 BPG 1.6 FG% 48.0 TS% 51.4 WS 40.9 VORP 20.0

The Kings were a regular playoff team with Webber in the fold. The most notable season of Webber's career with the Kings was undoubtedly the 2001-02 campaign.

Webber's Kings finished the year with a 61-21 record and made it to the Western Conference Finals. It was there that they would face an L.A. Lakers team led by the famous duo of Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant .

That series is a sore spot for many Kings fans. After taking a 3-2 lead, the Kings lost Games 6 and 7 to the Lakers, who would go on to win the championship. The officiating during that series has come into question many times since.

The Kings never got over the hump, and Webber wound down the rest of his career without ever winning a championship.

It's difficult not to ponder what an alternate universe with a Kings championship in 2002 would look like.

2 Philadelphia 76ers – Anfernee 'Penny' Hardaway

Original Pick – Shawn Bradley

Anfernee "Penny" Hardaway was the player involved in the aforementioned draft day trade for Webber. There were mixed reactions to Hardaway joining the Magic, but he would soon prove to be a player the fans could get legitimately excited about.

Penny Hardaway – Career Stats and Accolades Category Stat PPG 15.2 RPG 4.5 APG 5.0 SPG 1.6 FG% 45.8 3P% 31.6 All-Star Selections 4 All-NBA Selections 3 Career Win Shares 61.9

Hardaway was an All-Star in his second season in the NBA. That same season, the 1994-95 campaign, the duo of O'Neal and Hardaway led the Magic to the NBA Finals.

The team would get swept by the Houston Rockets , but the indications of a bright future were all there.

However, a few things would unravel that bright future that the Magic seemed to have. O'Neal left the Magic to join the Lakers during the 1996 offseason.

Hardaway himself would contribute to the cause, too. In particular, Hardaway's knees spelled doom for him and the Magic.

Hardaway discussed the matter on The Point Forward podcast.

"It felt like my left knee got weaker... I could never get strong enough. It never got back as strong as the right. I just knew I wasn't the same but after the microfracture surgery, I knew at that point I was just trying to hold on to something that wasn't there."

A career that showed heaps of early promise quickly went sour for Hardaway. He would stick around the league for a while longer, but he was never the same productive player that he proved himself to be in the early stages of his playing days.

3 Golden State Warriors – Sam Cassell

Original Pick – Anfernee Hardaway

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In many ways, Sam Cassell's NBA career was quite the opposite of Hardaway's.

In the good old case of peak versus longevity, Hardaway certainly has the advantage in terms of peak, but Cassell had impressive longevity and productivity throughout his career.

Sam Cassell – Career Stats and Accolades Category Stat PPG 15.7 RPG 3.2 APG 6.0 SPG 1.1 FG% 45.4 3P% 33.1 All-Star Selections 1 All-NBA Selections 1 NBA Titles 3 Career Win Shares 87.5

Cassell leads the 1993 NBA Draft in both win shares and win shares per 48 minutes. He is tied with Webber for the second-most seasons in the league among the draft class members.

Cassell is in the top 10 in points, rebounds and assists among the 1993 NBA Draft members. He comes in second in points, eighth in rebounds and first in assists.

Cassell was an intelligent point guard who knew how to play the position effectively throughout his career. His transition into coaching after his playing days reaffirmed that sentiment.

4 Dallas Mavericks – Vin Baker

Original Pick – Jamal Mashburn

Vin Baker is a very interesting story from the 1993 NBA Draft. In terms of talent and skill, Baker was an absolute stud.

However, his career was greatly affected by his undoing off the court.

Vin Baker – Career Stats and Accolades Category Stat PPG 15.0 RPG 7.4 BPG 1.0 FG% 48.5 All-Star Selections 4 All-NBA Selections 2 Career Win Shares 47.0

Baker came out of the gates strong. Starting in his sophomore season, he made the All-Star team for four consecutive years.

However, issues off the court would lead to his downfall (and eventual redemption story in the future).

Baker deserves applause for turning his life around. Personal demons are never easy to conquer.

5 Minnesota Timberwolves — Allan Houston

Original Pick – Isaiah Rider

This one comes down to individual preference. There were three good candidates to fill the final spot in the top five of the 1993 redraft. Allan Houston, Jamal Mashburn and Nick Van Exel each have a solid case to fill the last spot on the list.

The decision here will ultimately be Houston, but realistically, any of the three would be a respectable and justifiable choice.

Allan Houston – Career Stats and Accolades Category Stat PPG 17.3 FG% 44.4 3P% 40.2 SPG 0.7 All-Star Selections 2 Career Win Shares 55.3

Scoring was definitely the major selling point for Houston's appeal during his playing days. He posted a strong career average that led to the third-most points scored in the draft class.

Houston also clears his peers pretty comfortably when it comes to scoring beyond the arc. He has the best career three-point percentage of any player in the 1993 NBA Draft to have played at least five seasons in the league.

There is a healthy difference between him and the next closest player to fit that description.

Houston's scoring led to multiple All-Star appearances during the peak of his career. He even helped contribute to a run to the NBA Finals for the New York Knicks during the 1999 NBA Playoffs .

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.