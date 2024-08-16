Highlights Fifteen players from the 1994 NBA Draft played at least 11 seasons in the NBA; seven scored more than 10,000 points.

The 1994 draft produced five All-Stars, with Jason Kidd leading the way as the best player in the class.

Detroit Pistons' selection Grant Hill offers one of the biggest "what if" stories in league history.

The 1994 NBA Draft falls into the category of good but not great when it comes to NBA history. "Solid" feels like the right word to use here to describe this draft class.

There was some notable depth in the 1994 NBA Draft. Fifteen players from this class spent at least 11 seasons in the NBA. Seven of those players managed to accumulate at least 10,000 career points.

However, only six players managed to register a minimum of 50 career win shares.

When revisiting the draft class for a redraft, the top talent available does offer some intrigue. Every player in the top five of the redraft was an All-Star at least once in their career. There was some excellent star power available here.

The two players at the top of the class offer even more intrigue. They have both been enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

While two players received that honor, one of them clearly stands above the other. The top player of this draft class is not only a Hall of Fame talent, but he is arguably a top-10 player at his position in NBA history.

1 Milwaukee Bucks – Jason Kidd

Original Pick – Glenn Robinson

As far as the torchbearers for a draft class go, Jason Kidd is a good one. There are certainly better classes with bigger legends at the top of their redrafts, but Kidd is more than serviceable as the leading man of the 1994 NBA Draft.

Jason Kidd – Career Stats and Accolades Category Stat PPG 12.6 RPG 6.3 APG 8.7 SPG 1.9 All-Star Selections 10 All-NBA Selections 6 All-Defensive Team Selections 9 Rookie of the Year Yes NBA Titles 1 Career Win Shares 138.6

Kidd came out of the gates strong with the Dallas Mavericks to start his career, winning the Rookie of the Year Award in the 1994-95 season. He would then emerge as an All-Star in his second season.

It would not be long before Kidd found himself on another team, though, after being traded to the Phoenix Suns . After securing three more All-Star appearances and his first three All-NBA selections with the Suns, Kidd would again be on the move.

He wound up at arguably the most notable stop of his career, the New Jersey Nets. It was here that Kidd finally found some postseason success in his career.

Kidd's Nets made it to the NBA Finals in the 2001-02 and 2002-03 seasons. However, Kidd could not lead them to the NBA mountaintop during either one of those trips.

The L.A. Lakers swept the Nets in the 2002 NBA Finals. Kidd's squad put up a better fight against the San Antonio Spurs in the 2003 NBA Finals but ultimately lost the series 4-2.

Kidd would eventually find his way back to the team that drafted him, rejoining the Mavericks. He helped contribute to Dallas' first and only NBA championship when they stunned the star-studded Miami Heat in the 2011 NBA Finals.

Throughout his career, Kidd amassed some impressive career highlights. He totaled the second-most assists in NBA history, only trailing John Stockton, with 12,091.

He trails Stockton on the all-time steals list as well. His 2,684 career steals are the second-most in NBA history.

Kidd is tied with five other players for the seventh-most All-Defensive Team selections in NBA history. Each of those players registered nine in their careers.

Kidd ranks seventh in career win shares among point guards. However, with Stephen Curry hot on his tail, it will not be long until he drops to eighth.

Kidd is also sixth all-time for career triple-doubles, with 107. Many people will recognize Russell Westbrook as Mr. Triple Double, but that was a nickname Kidd also sported during his career.

While Kidd is not one of the truly elite torchbearers for a draft class throughout NBA history, he is certainly not far removed from it. He holds up the 1994 class well as its best player.

2 Dallas Mavericks – Grant Hill

Original Pick – Jason Kidd

Grant Hill is one of those players who had a promising NBA career but was robbed of an all-time trajectory. He could have been something truly special.

Grant Hill – Career Stats and Accolades Category Stat PPG 16.7 RPG 6.0 APG 4.1 SPG 1.2 FG% 48.3 3P% 31.4 All-Star Selections 7 All-NBA Selections 5 Rookie of the Year Yes Career Win Shares 99.9

Hill was a massive star for the Duke Blue Devils in his college days. His NBA career started remarkably as well.

Hill joined Kidd as the co-winner of the Rookie of the Year award in the 1994-95 season. This was one of three occasions throughout NBA history that there were co-winners for the award.

Hill possessed a tremendous all-around game in the early stages of his career.

He was so impressive that some people believed he could be the successor to Michael Jordan and his throne.

However, Hill's ankles would hold him back from ever living up to the incredible potential many thought he possessed—a string of lingering injuries plagued Hill throughout what should have been prime years for him.

Despite going through the hardships that he did, Hill told Yahoo Sports in a 2021 interview that he lives with no regrets about how it all happened.

“I’m at peace with what happened, the ups and the downs. Honestly, I probably wouldn’t change it. I didn’t necessarily get to where I thought I could go. I’m proud of that point of my career, but I’m also proud of what I went through and how I was able to come out on the other end.”

Hill still finds himself enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame largely due to his college career. However, what a healthy career could have looked like for Hill will remain a major "what if" in the history of the NBA.

3 Detroit Pistons – Eddie Jones

Original Pick – Grant Hill

Eddie Jones can sometimes get lost in the shuffle of NBA history. However, he was a very productive two-way star at his best.

Eddie Jones – Career Stats and Accolades Category Stat PPG 14.8 RPG 4.0 SPG 1.7 FG% 43.7 3P% 37.3 All-Star Selections 3 All-NBA Selections 1 All-Defensive Team Selections 3 Career Win Shares 100.6

Jones was an effective scorer and three-point shooter on the offensive end. He shot 35 percent or better from the three-point line in all but two seasons of his career.

Defensively, Jones was a talented perimeter stopper. He even led the league in steals during the 1999-00 season.

He finished third in the voting for Defensive Player of the Year during that campaign.

Jones is second among the 1994 NBA Draft class in career win shares and first in win shares per-48 minutes.

4 Minnesota Timberwolves – Glenn Robinson

Original Pick – Donyell Marshall

Glenn Robinson is another player in this top five who had his career cut short due to injuries.

Glenn Robinson – Career Stats and Accolades Category Stat PPG 20.7 RPG 6.1 SPG 1.2 FG% 45.9 3P% 34.0 All-Star Selections 2 NBA Titles 1 Career Win Shares 39.8

Robinson had a solid start to his career as a scorer. He averaged 21.9 points per game as a rookie.

Robinson's numbers would likely have earned him Rookie of the Year honors in other seasons that did not feature Kidd and Hill.

Robinson averaged 20-plus points per game in his first four seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks . However, the longer his career continued, the more the injuries racked up and slowed him down.

Robinson did manage to find his way to the Spurs for the 2004-05 season. He collected a ring in what was his last season in the NBA.

5 Washington Bullets (Wizards) – Juwan Howard

Original Pick – Juwan Howard

The last spot in the 1994 redraft could realistically go to either Juwan Howard or Jalen Rose. The Michigan teammates from the famous Fab Five each have a solid case to claim the fifth spot.

Here, Howard will get the nod.

Juwan Howard – Career Stats and Accolades Category Stat PPG 13.4 RPG 6.1 FG% 46.9 All-Star Selections 1 All-NBA Selections 1 NBA Titles 2 Career Win Shares 59.4

Howard showed some early promise in his career, being named an All-Star and All-NBA selection during his sophomore season with the Washington Bullets.

However, he never quite lived up to that promise.

Howard settled into a career as a solid starter for a large chunk of it. He is tied with Kidd for the most seasons played in the 1994 draft class.

That feat helped him collect two championships as a member of the Heat bench in the early 2010s.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.