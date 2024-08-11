Highlights 19 players had 10+ seasons in the NBA from the 1995 draft class.

7 players from the 1995 draft scored at least 10,000 career points in the NBA.

Kevin Garnett headlines the class, changing the way scouts viewed high school players entering the draft.

The 1995 NBA Draft can get lost in the shuffle of NBA history, considering it was the predecessor to the legendary 1996 NBA Draft. However, the 1995 draft has its fair share of reasons to hold its head high.

19 players in the 1995 NBA Draft spent at least ten seasons in the league. Eight of those players even stuck around for a considerable while longer, playing 15 seasons in the league.

Nine players posted at least 50 career win shares during their time in the NBA. Seven players in the draft class also scored at least 10,000 career points in their NBA careers.

The headliners of the draft class are not as strong as some of the premier classes that the NBA has ever seen, but there are a few noteworthy names near the top.

The best player in the class has been enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and holds up well in terms of all-time rankings overall. There is a bit of a drop-off that comes after him, as no other members of this class share a spot in Springfield with him, but there are still a handful of All-Stars to choose from.

1 Golden State Warriors: Kevin Garnett

Original Pick: Joe Smith

Kevin Garnett played a very important role in NBA history which often does not get enough attention. Garnett was originally selected with the fifth overall pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves .

Garnett made the leap to the NBA straight out of high school. It was the first time since the 1975 NBA Draft when Darryl Dawkins was selected fifth overall by the Philadelphia 76ers , that a player from high school was chosen in the top five of the draft.

Indirectly, this put a lot of pressure on Garnett. His potential success would have meant a lot to the future of high school players entering themselves into the NBA Draft from that point in history.

Luckily for any high school player hoping to hear their name called early on draft night, Garnett delivered. He was not just good. Garnett was an all-time great talent, paving the way for future high school players to receive serious consideration of having teams invest a lottery pick into them.

That impact was seen in several of the draft classes that followed. Kobe Bryant was selected 13th overall by the Charlotte Hornets in the following draft. Tracy McGrady was chosen ninth overall by the Toronto Raptors in the 1997 NBA Draft. Those are two of the greatest players to make that leap.

Kevin Garnett – Career Stats and Accolades Category Stat PPG 17.8 RPG 10.0 APG 3.7 SPG 1.3 BPG 1.4 FG% 49.7 All-Star Selections 15 All-NBA Selections 9 All-Defensive Team Selections 12 DPOY 1 MVP 1 NBA Titles 1 Career Win Shares 191.4

Garnett did not capture Rookie of the Year, but his strong first season did land him on the All-Rookie Second Team. This, once again, paved the way for a lot of the shift toward the attitude of drafting high school players early. Eventually, the one-and-done rule would do away with that, but before it did, Garnett's impact was huge.

While Garnett fell short of Rookie of the Year, he has more than his fair share of career accolades. Calling an NBA player a 'unicorn' is something that is commonplace now for truly special prospects and young players. Garnett was one of the original unicorns.

A player of his size and length should not be able to move on the court the way that he did. The Big Ticket was truly built out of a special mold.

Garnett was an All-Star in his second season, an honor that he would become very familiar with throughout his career. The All-NBA Defensive Team is another honor that would not elude Garnett too often.

Garnett is tied with Bryant for the second-most All-NBA Defensive Team selections in NBA history, trailing only Tim Duncan. He is also tied with Bryant, Gary Payton, and Michael Jordan for the most All-NBA Defensive First Team selections. Each of them has nine.

Garnett's defensive prowess would eventually lock up a Defensive Player of the Year award for him as well, in the 2007-08 season with the Boston Celtics . However, his greatest individual achievement came before that.

Garnett was chosen as the NBA MVP in the 2003-04 season. He received an astounding 120 first-place votes, leading an underwhelming Timberwolves team to a 58-24 record.

Team success would eventually come for Garnett too. He won his first and only championship in the 2008 NBA Playoffs during his first season with the Celtics. He delivered one of the greatest soundbites in NBA history in the process.

Garnett is a strong torchbearer for the 1995 NBA Draft. He is easily one of the greatest power forwards to play the game of basketball and arguably one of the top twenty-five players of all time.

2 Los Angeles Clippers: Rasheed Wallace

Original Pick: Antonio McDyess

There is a pretty considerable drop-off from Garnett to Rasheed Wallace. However, that is more of a testament to the greatness of Garnett than it is a knock against Wallace.

Rasheed Wallace – Career Stats and Accolades Category Stat PPG 14.4 RPG 6.7 SPG 1.0 BPG 1.3 FG% 46.7 3P% 33.6 All-Star Selections 4 NBA Titles 1 Career Win Shares 105.1

Wallace was a double-digit scorer for all but two seasons of his career, amassing just over 16,000 points in the process. By his fifth season, he had arrived as an All-Star in the league.

In that same season, in the 1999-00 campaign, Wallace led a strong Portland Trail Blazers team to the Western Conference Finals. They managed to push Shaquille O'Neal and the L.A. Lakers to seven games before losing the deciding game of the series in a close 89-84 affair.

Wallace would eventually break through as a champion during his career and get his revenge against the Lakers. He was an important member of the legendary 2004 Detroit Pistons team that stunningly upset the Lakers in the NBA Finals.

After being a two-time All-Star with the Blazers, Wallace would secure two more selections with the Pistons. He had a long and steady 16-year career in the NBA that was not quite worthy of the Hall of Fame, but certainly worthy of remembering him as one of the better players of his generation.

3 Philadelphia 76ers: Michael Finley

Original Pick: Jerry Stackhouse

Once Michael Finley burst onto the scene with the Dallas Mavericks , his scoring prowess was easy to see.

Michael Finley – Career Stats and Accolades Category Stat PPG 15.7 RPG 4.4 SPG 0.9 FG% 44.4 3P% 37.5 All-Star Selections 2 NBA Titles 1 Career Win Shares 85.2

The stretch of Finley's career that spanned from the 1997-98 season to the 2001-02 campaign was the most productive five-year run of his career. He averaged 21.4 points per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 35.7 from beyond the arc.

Finley would eventually star alongside Dirk Nowitzki and Steve Nash on those Mavericks teams. They were good, but not quite good enough to seriously contend for a title.

Finley did get his championship in the 2006-07 season with the San Antonio Spurs . During that playoff run, he started 20 games for the Spurs, averaging 11.3 points per game and a scorching-hot 41.9 percent from three-point land.

4 Washington Bullets (now the Wizards): Jerry Stackhouse

Original Pick: Rasheed Wallace

Jerry Stackhouse loved to put the ball into the bucket. However, efficiency and winning were not always his best friends.

Jerry Stackhouse – Career Stats and Accolades Category Stat PPG 16.9 RPG 3.2 APG 3.3 SPG 0.9 FG% 40.9 3P% 30.9 All-Star Selections 2 Career Win Shares 52.4

Stackhouse had five seasons of averaging 20-plus points per game during his career. His best year saw him post an impressive 29.8 points per game. However, the efficiency with which he was delivering those buckets was a bit lackluster. Stackhouse even had seven seasons of shooting under 40 percent in his career.

It was clear that his play did not necessarily contribute to winning. Stackhouse posted an underwhelming .083 win shares per 48 minutes for his career. His career box plus/minus just barely breaks into the positives, sitting at 0.3.

5 Minnesota Timberwolves: Antonio McDyess

Original Pick: Kevin Garnett

Antonio McDyess' career is a tale of two halves. He could have been so much more than what his career ended up being.

Antonio McDyess – Career Breakdown Category Pre-Injury Post-Injury PPG 17.6 7.8 RPG 8.7 6.6 SPG 0.9 0.6 BPG 1.7 0.6 FG% 49.4 50.1 All-Star Selections 1 0 All-NBA Selections 1 0 Win Shares 33.7 36.1

McDyess was off to a very promising start in his first few seasons. The 2001-02 campaign would be a brutal one for McDyess.

He ruptured his patellar tendon. Due to that knee injury, he was forced to miss the rest of that season and the one that followed after re-injuring himself.

McDyess would eventually return and carve out a spot in the league for himself as a role player after the injury. However, it is tough not to ponder what McDyess could have amounted to had his knees held up.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.