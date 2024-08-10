Highlights The 1996 NBA Draft had major star power, with five Hall of Fame players selected in the top five of this re-draft.

The 1996 NBA Draft was one of the greatest draft classes ever. Whatever qualities a player, coach, fan or general manager looks for in an NBA Draft , 1996 probably had them.

If someone needs star power from their draft class, 1996 certainly had it. Every player in the top five of this re-draft is enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Not only that, but the star power in this class contributed to the 1996 NBA Draft holding two important records. The 1996 NBA Draft has the record for the most All-Star selections in NBA history with 64. If a particular undrafted player was available for the draft here, that number bumps up to 68.

The 1996 NBA Draft is also tied with the 1984 NBA Draft for the most individual MVP winners for a draft class in NBA history, with three players claiming that trophy at some point in their careers. There are four total MVP trophies among the winners in this class.

The depth of this class is tremendous, too. Ten different players drafted in the first round went on to become All-Stars. Considering there were only 29 picks in the first round at the time, that is more than a third of the first round.

Twelve different players managed to secure at least 50 career win shares during their time in the NBA. Eleven different players scored at least 1,0000 career points to boot.

On top of everything, the best player in the draft is generally considered a top 10 player of all time. This was truly a special year for the NBA Draft.

1 Philadelphia 76ers – Kobe Bryant

Original Pick – Allen Iverson

In this go around, Philadelphia native Kobe Bryant gets to stay put in the state of Pennsylvania and join the hometown Philadelphia 76ers . What a story that could have been.

Bryant was originally selected by the Charlotte Hornets with the 13th overall pick before being traded to the L.A. Lakers in exchange for Vlade Divac. The Hornets wish they could take back that decision.

Kobe Bryant – Career Stats and Accolades Category Stat PPG 25.0 RPG 5.2 APG 4.7 SPG 1.4 FG% 44.7 3P% 32.9 All-Star Selections 18 All-NBA Selections 15 All-Defensive Team Selections 12 MVPs 1 NBA Titles 5 Finals MVPs 2 Career Win Shares 172.7

Bryant is one of the greatest players to make the leap straight from high school to the NBA. His career resume stacks up well against almost any player throughout NBA history. It feels somewhat difficult even knowing where to start.

The longevity of Bryant's career is very underrated when it comes to discussions of his greatness. Bryant has the third-most All-Star selections of all time and is tied for the second-most All-NBA selections of all time with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Tim Duncan.

Bryant has been selected to the second-most All-NBA Defensive Teams throughout his career, only trailing Duncan in that regard.

However, Bryant is tied for the NBA record for the most selections to the All-NBA Defensive First Team, with Kevin Garnett , Michael Jordan and Gary Payton.

Bryant is the only player out of those four to have never won a Defensive Player of the Year Award.

However, Bryant certainly does not lack in the department of winning. Kobe three-peated early in his career as a part of one of the greatest duos in NBA history with Shaquille O'Neal . He won back-to-back championships with Pau Gasol after the Lakers acquired him from the Memphis Grizzlies later in Bryant's career.

A lot of commentary in recent years has revolved around where Bryant ranks among the all-time greats. Any argument that attempts to discredit Bryant for his relative inefficiency simply overlooks the concepts of the triangle offense and the era Bryant played in.

Kobe should be a relatively easy inclusion on any list of the top 10 greatest players to ever play basketball. One could even argue that he belongs in the top five.

Bryant may not be included in that premier group regarding the greatest of all time. However, he should be an obvious inclusion in the following next tier.

2 Toronto Raptors – Allen Iverson

Original Pick – Marcus Camby

There could be some debate on who goes second overall behind Bryant. There are two MVP-level players to choose from.

The decision here goes to Allen Iverson by a very slim margin.

Allen Iverson – Career Stats and Accolades Category Stat PPG 26.7 RPG 3.7 APG 6.2 SPG 2.2 FG% 42.5 3P% 31.3 All-Star Selections 11 All-NBA Selections 7 Rookie of the Year Yes MVP 1 Career Win Shares 99.0

Iverson lit the NBA world on fire immediately upon arrival in the league. He dazzled everyone with his incredible ball-handling abilities and scoring prowess.

By his fifth season, Iverson was the league MVP. That same season, he also led a very underwhelming roster to the NBA Finals.

To a degree, that NBA Finals run is a touch overblown in terms of its legacy-defining value for Iverson's career. That being said, it is still a notable accomplishment.

Iverson is a four-time scoring champion and three-time steals leader. Few players in NBA history were more fun to watch than the prime version of Iverson.

3 Vancouver Grizzlies (Memphis Grizzlies) – Steve Nash

Original Pick – Shareef Abdur-Rahim

Steve Nash grew up in British Columbia. Perhaps if the Vancouver Grizzlies initially selected Nash in the 1996 NBA Draft, they would never have become the Memphis Grizzlies .

In a class full of all-time talent, Nash leads the way regarding MVP trophies. His two MVPs he won back-to-back are the most out of anyone in the 1996 draft class.

Steve Nash – Career Stats and Accolades Category Stat PPG 14.3 RPG 3.0 APG 8.5 SPG 0.7 FG% 49.0 3P% 42.8 All-Star Selections 8 All-NBA Selections 7 MVPs 2 Career Win Shares 129.7

Nash took a few seasons to really get going in the NBA, but once he did, there was no looking back. He went from a talented supporting star to Dirk Nowitzki on the Dallas Mavericks to an elite offensive engine for the Phoenix Suns .

Nash was the model of scoring efficiency with the Suns. He still holds the record for the most 50-40-90 (50 percent shooting from the field, 40 percent from three, 90 percent from the free-throw line) seasons in NBA history with four.

Many, including Nash himself, would have liked to see him lean more into his scoring during his prime.

Everyone knows the type of elite passer Nash was. He led the league in assists five times during his career. He currently sits fifth on the all-time assists list with 10,335.

The biggest knock on Nash's career was his inability to lead the Suns to a championship. In an alternate universe where the Robert Horry hip check never happens, Nash might have an NBA championship on his resume.

4 Milwaukee Bucks – Ray Allen

Original Pick – Stephon Marbury

Ray Allen ended up on the Milwaukee Bucks to start his career; the re-draft follows suit.

Ray Allen – Career Stats and Accolades Category Stat PPG 18.9 RPG 4.1 APG 3.4 SPG 1.1 FG% 45.2 3P% 40.0 All-Star Selections 10 All-NBA Selections 2 NBA Titles 2 Career Win Shares 145.1

Everyone will remember Allen for being a great shooter. Before Stephen Curry came along, Allen was the gold standard for three-point shooting.

However, Allen was also a gifted athlete and overall scorer in his early days.

Allen owns one of the most famous shots in NBA history. His game-tying three against the San Antonio Spurs in the 2013 NBA Finals has him firmly etched into NBA history.

5 Minnesota Timberwolves – Ben Wallace

Original Pick – Ray Allen

This might be one of the coolest stories out of any re-draft.

Ben Wallace would jump from undrafted to the fifth spot in the 1996 NBA Draft, with the benefit of hindsight.

In this hypothetical, Wallace loses his title as the greatest undrafted player in NBA history. However, in a draft as loaded as this one, being one of the five best players of the class is just as big of an honor.

Ben Wallace – Career Stats and Accolades Category Stat PPG 5.7 RPG 9.6 SPG 1.3 BPG 2.0 FG% 47.4 All-Star Selections 4 All-NBA Selections 5 All-Defensive Team Selections 6 DPOYs 4 NBA Titles 1 Career Win Shares 93.5

If offense is what one seeks out, Wallace probably is not the guy. However, if one is willing to "settle" for an all-time great defender, Wallace is definitely the man.

He is tied with Rudy Gobert and Dikembe Mutombo for the most Defensive Player of the Year awards in NBA history. Each of them has four.

Wallace's elite defense helped lead the Detroit Pistons to a stunning upset over the Lakers in the 2004 NBA Finals. He holds the NBA record for the best defensive rating by an individual player in playoff history, 92.29 for his career.

Even considering all the great players selected in this draft who are still available for the fifth selection, Wallace simply cannot be denied the spot.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.