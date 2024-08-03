Highlights The 1996 NBA Draft holds an NBA record with 64 All-Star selections.

The NBA Draft is a special time of the offseason. It is a time that gives the worst teams in the league, and their fans, hope for a brighter tomorrow.

Sometimes, the faith that these franchises and their fans put in these young prospects is misplaced. When looking at draft classes like the 2000 NBA Draft, 2006 NBA Draft, and 2013 NBA Draft, for some more recent examples, people can often leave the experience feeling disappointed.

However, there are years that certainly inspire hope. The truly special draft classes that tower above the rest. The 1996 NBA Draft stands out as a prime example of that.

When discussing the greatest draft years throughout NBA history, one will not have to look far to find this draft class on the list. There is a good reason for that too.

The 1996 NBA Draft featured 23 players who spent at least ten seasons in the league. 12 of those players registered at least 50 win shares during their career.

When it comes to the selling points of what made this year so special, there is plenty to like. When assessing the quality of the group, it is not difficult to understand why many believe this was the greatest draft class of all time.

The Depth Of The Class

The 1996 NBA Draft holds a highly-regarded NBA record

When discussing the 1996 NBA Draft, one talking point stands out above the rest: the All-Stars. The 1996 NBA Draft holds the record for the most All-Star selections with 64. There were 10 different All-Stars chosen in this talented draft class.

1996 NBA Draft – Most All-Star Appearances Player Number Of Appearances Kobe Bryant 18 Allen Iverson 11 Ray Allen 10 Steve Nash 8 Jermaine O'Neal 6 Peja Stojaković 3 Antoine Walker 3 Stephon Marbury 2 Zydrunas Ilgauskas 2 Shareef Abdur-Rahim 1

The impressive part here is that most of the individuals went to multiple All-Star Games. Shareef Abdur-Rahim is the only player in the group who has appeared in the game just one time.

There is an interesting caveat here that can make the situation all the more impressive. On a technicality, this draft class can be considered to have one more player who has been selected for the All-Star game.

Detroit Pistons legend Ben Wallace went undrafted during the 1996 NBA Draft. Wallace was selected as an All-Star four times during his career. Whether the four-time Defensive Player of the Year counts as a part of this feat for the class is up to the reader's interpretation.

Wallace was technically a member of the draft class, but he was never formally selected as a part of it. If one were to include him, the players listed here receive another impressive addition.

Regardless of Wallace, the depth here truly is outstanding. Out of the 29 players selected in the first round, 10 of them made the All-Star game. That is slightly over one-third of the entire first round.

The Star Power Of The Class

The headliners of the 1996 NBA Draft included multiple MVPs

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

On top of holding the most All-Star selections in NBA history, the 1996 NBA Draft is tied for another important record. The class has produced three different individuals who have won an MVP throughout their careers.

1996 NBA Draft – MVP Winners Player Number Of Times Won Steve Nash 2 Kobe Bryant 1 Allen Iverson 1

The 1996 NBA Draft is tied for the most individual MVP winners with the 1984 NBA Draft. When it comes to total MVPs won, the 1984 NBA Draft does have this one beat by a fair bit.

The 1984 NBA Draft holds the record for the most total MVP trophies among the players of that class with seven. Michael Jordan and his five MVP trophies alone have the 1984 class above this one in that regard.

However, when the tie for the record of three individual MVP winners is coupled with the aforementioned depth of the class, that is when this class starts to really make a case for itself. The names near the top are well-regarded too.

Steve Nash won back-to-back MVPs in the 2004-05 and 2005-06 seasons, leading a revolutionary offense with the Phoenix Suns . He is generally considered to be a top ten point guard of all time and the greatest Canadian to ever play in the NBA.

The top pick in this draft, Allen Iverson, has a strong resume of his own. Iverson was a four-time scoring champ and three-time steals leader to go with his MVP. Many consider him to be a top-five shooting guard of all time, or just on the outside of that list.

The Headliner Of The Class

Every all-time draft class needs one player to stand firmly above the rest

Finally, there is the headliner of the 1996 NBA Draft. Most elite draft classes will have one player who firmly carries the torch, propping up the class.

The 2003 NBA Draft had LeBron James . The 1984 NBA Draft had His Airness. The 1996 NBA Draft featured Kobe Bryant . The Charlotte Hornets infamously selected Bryant with the 13th overall pick before trading him to the L.A. Lakers for Vlade Divac on draft night.

That sentence must be nightmare fuel for Hornets fans everywhere, considering the all-time player that Bryant would become. The Black Mamba has a resume that rivals almost any player in league history.

Kobe Bryant – Career Stats and Accolades Category Stat PPG 25.0 RPG 5.2 APG 4.7 SPG 1.4 FG% 44.7 3P% 32.9 All-Star Selections 18 All-NBA Selections 15 All-Defensive Team Selections 12 MVP 1 NBA Titles 5 Finals MVPs 2 Career WS 172.7

Bryant's five championships are always a major talking point regarding his career, but there are plenty of other impressive feats to discuss.

Kobe is fourth all-time for both points scored in the regular season and in the playoffs. His 81 points scored against the Toronto Raptors is the second-most in an individual game in NBA history. If one is looking at just the modern era, it is the most ever.

Bryant is also tied for the second-most All-Defensive Team selections in NBA history with 12. His longevity was a very underrated part of his career. Bryant is third all-time in All-Star selections with 18 and tied for the second-most All-NBA selections with 15.

There has been some debate in recent years about how highly Bryant belongs among the all-time greats. If the conservative estimate is the top ten, that is still more than enough credence to give the 1996 NBA Draft a strong case for being the greatest of all time.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.