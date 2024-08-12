Highlights Tim Duncan set the standard as the best player in the 1997 NBA Draft, cementing himself as an all-time great.

The 1997 NBA Draft holds an interesting position in league history. It is certainly a lot better than many of the more lackluster drafts throughout history. However, in the grand scheme of things, it does not quite hold up well against the truly elite or even just the great classes that the league has had.

On one hand, there are 17 players who spent at least ten seasons in the NBA during their careers. On the other hand, the impact those players generated is slightly questionable. There are only three players in the draft class who registered a minimum of 50 career win shares. If the margins are loosened a bit, there are six players who put up at least 40 career win shares.

That being said, the class does have an all-time torchbearer for the year. The best player in the class is easily one of the greatest players in NBA history, comfortably slotting into most top 10 lists that one will come across.

Past that, there are two more players in the 1997 NBA Draft who have been enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. These three Hall of Fame talents stand firmly above their peers when revisiting the draft class.

When it came to looking back at the 1997 NBA Draft in the interest of a re-draft, the process was actually quite easy when it came to putting these players in the order in which they belong. As far as controversial decisions and big-time judgment calls go, this draft does not force too many of them onto the observer.

1 San Antonio Spurs: Tim Duncan

Original Pick: Tim Duncan

There is absolutely no controversy around the top spot. The San Antonio Spurs nailed this pick when they selected Tim Duncan at first overall all the way back in 1997. To say that Duncan made this selection a worthwhile move for the Spurs would be the understatement of the century.

Tim Duncan – Career Stats and Accolades Category Stats PPG 19.0 RPG 10.8 APG 3.0 BPG 2.2 FG% 50.6% All-Star Selections 15 All-NBA Selections 15 All-Defensive Team Selections 15 MVPs 2 NBA Titles 5 Finals MVPs 3 Career Win Shares 206.4

It took Duncan next to no time to make an impact in the NBA. The Big Fundamental delivered an all-time rookie campaign. Not only did he win the Rookie of the Year, but he cleaned house in terms of overall achievements. Duncan was selected as an All-Star, All-NBA First Team member, All-Defensive Second Team, and placed fifth in MVP voting.

The bar was certainly set extraordinarily high for Duncan from the jump. How would Timmy D outdo himself in his sophomore season? He led the Spurs to their first championship in franchise history. Duncan won his first Finals MVP in the process, averaging 27.4 points, 14.0 rebounds, 1.0 steal, and 2.2 blocks per game in the process.

This set the stage for what Duncan's career would be all about: winning. The Spurs legend is currently second all-time in wins among NBA players in league history. Duncan will likely have to surrender that spot to LeBron James in the near future, who is only ten wins behind him, but that does not change the moral of this story.

Duncan is eighth all time when it comes to career win shares, with 206.4. His time with the Spurs created a culture and expectation of winning, as the team were perennial contenders as long as Duncan was in the fold.

There were plenty of individual accolades along the way as well, including back-to-back MVPs in the 2001-02 and 2002-03 seasons. However, the consistency in which the Spurs were always a threat during Duncan's time is truly the most important part of his story.

A big part of what made Duncan special was his defensive prowess. He is second all-time in career defensive win shares with 106.3, only trailing the legendary Bill Russell in that regard. Duncan holds the record for the most All-NBA Defensive Team selections in NBA history, with 15 under his belt.

Despite all of that, the Defensive Player of the Year award somehow managed to elude Duncan throughout his legendary career. It feels odd to not see that hardware in his trophy case.

Regardless, Duncan is easily one of the greatest players to ever play basketball. He is considered by most to be the greatest power forward to ever play the game. The Spurs got everything they could have possibly wanted out of this selection, and then some.

2 Philadelphia 76ers: Tracy McGrady

Original Pick: Keith Van Horn

There could be some debate over which of the other two Hall of Fame players in this draft class deserves the second spot. Ultimately, the higher peak of Tracy McGrady makes the difference in him being selected second overall.

Tracy McGrady – Career Stats and Accolades Category Stat PPG 19.6 RPG 5.6 APG 4.4 SPG 1.2 BPG 0.9 FG% 43.5 3P% 33.8 All-Star Selections 7 All-NBA Selections 7 MIP 1 Career Win Shares 97.3

McGrady was originally selected straight out of high school by the Toronto Raptors with the 9th overall pick. If the Raptors knew the type of player that McGrady was going to turn into, they likely would never have let him walk in free agency.

When McGrady joined the Orlando Magic , he broke out on the scene as a certified star. He jumped from 15.4 points per game in his final season with the Raptors to 26.8 in his first year with the Magic, winning the Most Improved Player award in the process.

Scoring was the main draw of McGrady's game. He was as silky smooth as they come, capturing two scoring titles during his prime. Health would eventually start slowing him down once he reached the Houston Rockets .

The duo of Yao Ming and McGrady was a partnership that never truly figured out how great they could have been due to the injuries that both players dealt with. It remains one of the bigger 'what ifs' in NBA history.

McGrady still had a career that was worthy of the Hall of Fame, but there was always a feeling of untapped potential in him. T-Mac just feels like one of those players who enjoyed a better career arc in an alternate universe.

3 Boston Celtics: Chauncey Billups

Original Pick: Chauncey Billups

The Boston Celtics originally selected Chauncey Billups, only to trade him before his rookie year was over. In their defense, they were not the only ones who thought they could do without Billups. He bounced around his fair share of teams before finally finding a real home with the Detroit Pistons .

Chauncey Billups – Career Stats and Accolades Category Stat PPG 15.2 APG 5.4 SPG 1.0 FG% 41.5 3P% 38.7 All-Star Selections 5 All-NBA Selections 3 All-Defensive Team Selections 2 NBA Titles 1 Finals MVPs 1 Career Win Shares 120.8

The man dubbed as Mr. Big Shot helped the Pistons assert themselves as a contender in the Eastern Conference. During the stunning 2004 championship run, Billups would take home the Finals MVP when the Pistons upset the star-studded L.A. Lakers .

If stability and reliability was needed at the point guard position, Billups was a great candidate to fill the role throughout his career. Billups may have never truly qualified as a superstar in the league, but he was a star that could always be counted upon to contribute to winning.

4 Vancouver Grizzlies (Memphis Grizzlies): Stephen Jackson

Original Pick: Antonio Daniels

This is where the drop-off in this draft class starts to happen. There are no more players in the 1997 NBA Draft who were even All-Stars throughout their career.

Stephen Jackson – Career Stats and Accolades Category Stat PPG 15.1 RPG 3.9 APG 3.1 SPG 1.3 FG% 41.4 3P% 33.3 NBA Titles 1 Career Win Shares 36.1

Stephen Jackson was a great value selection, relative to this draft class. He was taken in the second round, with the 43rd overall pick.

Jackson, at his best, was a steady and reliable scorer. From the 2003-04 season to the 2010-11 campaign, he averaged 18.5 points per game at 41.6 percent from the field and 34.2 percent from beyond the arc.

Jackson only made the playoffs in six seasons out of his 14-year career. However, he did manage to play a considerable role for the Spurs during their 2002-03 championship run. Jackson averaged 12.8 points per game and 1.4 steals as a starter, en route to the first and only championship of his career.

5 Denver Nuggets: Keith Van Horn

Original Pick: Tony Battle

Keith Van Horn rounds out the top five for the 1997 NBA Draft. He only played nine seasons in the NBA, but he provided a strong scoring punch during his time in the league.

Keith Van Horn – Career Stats and Accolades Category Stat PPG 16.0 RPG 6.8 FG% 44.3 3P% 36.1 Career Win Shares 41.7

Van Horn was a great option to find if a bucket from beyond the arc was needed. He shot above 36 percent in six of his nine seasons.

Van Horn never quite lived up to the early promise that his career showed. However, relative to his peers, he remains one of the stronger names in the 1997 NBA Draft.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.