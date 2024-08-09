Highlights The 1998 NBA Draft produced 25 players with 10+ seasons and 9 with 10,000+ points.

Four players from the 1998 Draft hit 20,000+ points, a rare occurrence in NBA history.

Dirk Nowitzki emerged as a top 20 all-time player and revolutionized the power forward position.

As far as the greatest draft classes of all time go, the 1998 NBA Draft is a sneaky contender for that title. Perhaps it will fall short of some of the legendary draft classes like the 2003 NBA Draft, the 1984 NBA Draft, or the 1996 NBA Draft, but it would certainly fall into that next tier behind them.

There are some tremendous feats that give a lot of credence to 1998 being one of the best years in draft history. The first selling point would be the depth.

The 1998 NBA Draft produced 25 players who played at least ten seasons in the league. Nine of those players posted at least 10,000 career points.

The scoring is actually an important thing to focus on here. Four players from this draft class would cross the 20,000 career point threshold. There are only 51 players who have accomplished that feat in league history.

Having four players who have managed to hit that mark is very impressive. It is something that even a legendary draft like the aforementioned 2003 class does not lay claim to.

1998 even had 3 of the 25 players who scored at least 25000 career points. It also has one of the seven members of the legendary 30000 points club.

As much as that is all a major selling point for this draft class, the impact 1998 had gone beyond just scoring. It had multiple Hall of Fame talents, players who are definitively entrenched in their franchise's legacy, and even one superstar who was pivotal in leaving a lasting impact on the league.

1 Los Angeles Clippers: Dirk Nowitzki

Original Pick: Michael Olowokandi

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The L.A. Clippers (predictably) originally had a generational fumble with the top pick. Michael Olowokandi can typically be found on most lists of the greatest draft busts of all time.

Upgrading from an all-time draft bust to an all-time player is one of the biggest leaps seen in this re-draft series. Going from Olowokandi to Dirk Nowitzki is right up there with upgrading Darko Miličić to Dwyane Wade in 2003, or upgrading Hasheem Thabeet to James Harden in the 2009 NBA Draft.

One can easily make the argument that this, in fact, is the biggest upgrade seen in these re-drafts. Nowitzki has an easy claim to being a top 20 player of all time and one of the greatest power forwards that the NBA has ever seen.

Dirk Nowitzki – Career Stats and Accolades Category Stat PPG 20.7 RPG 7.5 FG% 47.1 3P% 38.0 All-Star Selections 14 All-NBA Selections 12 MVP 1 NBA Titles 1 Finals MVP 1 Career WS 206.3

Nowitzki is one of the most famous NBA legends to spend his entire career with one franchise. For 21 years in the league, Nowitzki called the Dallas Mavericks franchise his only home.

During his time in the league, Nowitzki pretty much popularized the stretch big. Dirk is arguably the greatest shooter that the big man position has ever seen. While it was a nearly impossible task to get someone of Nowitzki's overall scoring quality, the idea of having a big man who would comfortably stretch the court like Dirk could be a prospect that teams across the league really started to get behind.

Nowitzki was one of a kind, though. His overall offensive arsenal made him a very tough cover, and it was good enough for the Mavericks to eventually break through as champions.

The 2011 championship run for the Mavericks is the stuff of legend. Nowitzki completely rewrote his legacy after running through a stacked Western Conference before leading the Mavericks to an all-time upset over LeBron James and the Miami Heat .

Dirk Nowitzki – 2011 NBA Playoffs Category Western Conference Playoffs NBA Finals PPG 28.4 26.0 RPG 7.5 9.7 FG% 51.7 41.6 3P% 51.6 36.8 SPG 0.5 0.7 BPG 0.6 0.7

As mentioned in the intro, this class has one of the exclusive members of the 30,000 points club and that would be Nowitzki. Dirk currently ranks sixth in NBA history for most points scored, with 31560.

Nowitzki leads the class, by a fair margin, in career win shares. His 206.3 win shares rank him in the top ten players of all time within that category, currently sitting in 9th place.

As far as torchbearers for a draft class go, Nowitzki is one of the best that can be found. Dirk revolutionized the power forward position and made scouts reevaluate their approach to assessing European big men's viability in the NBA.

2 Vancouver Grizzlies (Memphis Grizzlies): Paul Pierce

Original Pick: Mike Bibby

Paul Pierce has been very outspoken as an analyst after his playing days in the NBA wrapped up. With him being a very polarizing figure in that sphere, it has caused a lot of people to take shots at The Truth's NBA career.

As much as it can be fun for fans to make fun of Pierce and some of his bold (and often incorrect) assessments as an analyst, it is hard to deny that he was a great NBA player. His status as a Hall of Fame player and member of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team leaves no doubt about Pierce's career legacy.

Paul Pierce – Career Stats and Accolades Category Stat PPG 19.7 RPG 5.6 APG 3.5 SPG 1.2 FG% 44.5 3P% 36.8 All-Star Selections 10 All-NBA Selections 4 NBA Titles 1 Finals MVP 1 Career WS 150.0

Pierce's career win shares actually rank very high in NBA history. His career mark puts him at 27th all-time, just behind Magic Johnson . That is pretty good company to be in.

Pierce did a lot of heavy lifting for the Boston Celtics during the early stages of his career. When the Celtics went out and finally got him the help he needed, it culminated in an NBA championship for the franchise and a Finals MVP for Pierce.

Pierce may believe himself to be a better player than he actually was, but that does not mean he was not a great player. As far as second-best players in a draft class go, Pierce is a pretty strong candidate to have at the spot.

3 Denver Nuggets: Vince Carter

Original Pick: Raef LaFrentz

Vince Carter has a unique career legacy. Expectations were high for Carter heading into the league, with some comparing the athletic superstar to the great Michael Jordan . While Carter definitely fell short of that comparison, he did have an instrumental role in NBA history.

Vince Carter – Career Stats and Accolades Category Stat PPG 16.7 RPG 4.3 APG 3.1 SPG 1.0 FG% 43.5 3P% 37.1 All-Star Selections 8 All-NBA Selections 2 Rookie of the Year Yes Career WS 125.3

Carter burst onto the scene in the NBA immediately, winning Rookie of the Year. The kind of excitement he brought as the greatest dunker of all time went a long way toward popularizing the sport of basketball in Canada.

For his contributions in that regard, Carter is easily one of the greatest Raptors of all time. Once fans were ready to forgive him for the murky exit, Vinsanity received all the acclaim he deserved in that regard.

Carter was a star for a few more years with the New Jersey Nets, but the second-biggest part of his legacy has to go to his overall longevity. He did a tremendous job adapting himself to being a quality role player in his later years.

As a result, Carter holds the NBA record for the most seasons played in the league with 22. He will have some company in that regard next season when LeBron James ties that mark.

Unfortunately for Vince, James will likely supplant him for sole possession of that record in the near future. Even with that being the case, Carter still remains an easy pick for the third spot in this re-draft.

4 Toronto Raptors: Antawn Jamison

Original Pick: Antawn Jamison

Antawn Jamison was originally selected by the Toronto Raptors on draft night before being swapped for Carter by the end of the evening. With Carter no longer being on the board, the Raptors will end up with Jamison after all.

Antawn Jamison – Career Stats and Accolades Category Stat PPG 18.5 RPG 7.5 SPG 1.0 FG% 45.1 3P% 34.6 All-Star Selections 2 6MOY 1 Career WS 87.8

Jamison is the fourth and final member of the 20,000 points scored club for this draft class. He just barely qualified for membership in that club, with 20,042 points scored during his career.

Jamison enjoyed a productive 16-year career in the NBA. While Springfield is likely out of the question, he is a solid member of the 'Hall of Very Good.'

5 Golden State Warriors: Rashard Lewis

Original Pick: Vince Carter

© Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

There are some good candidates for this final spot that will miss the list. Mike Bibby and Cuttino Mobley both deserve honorable mentions. Ultimately, the last spot goes to the final All-Star of the 1998 NBA Draft: Rashard Lewis.

Rashard Lewis – Career Stats and Accolades Category Stat PPG 14.9 RPG 5.2 SPG 1.1 FG% 45.2 3P% 38.6 All-Star Selections 2 NBA Title 1 Career WS 90.9

Lewis was a talented scorer to have in any lineup throughout his best days. He even transitioned effectively to being a role player once his best days were behind him, falling back on his ability to make buckets from beyond the arc.

Lewis rounds out a very strong top five for a very strong year for the NBA Draft.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference and NBA.com.