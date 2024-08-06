Highlights Manu Ginóbili is the No. 1 pick in a re-draft of the 1999 NBA Draft, going from 57th overall to the top spot.

Shawn Marion leads the class in win shares, securing the second spot.

Elton Brand, Andrei Kirilenko and Richard Hamilton round out the top five despite strong competition from other stars.

1999 was a big year in human history. The calendar was about to receive a massive makeover as the triple nines were on the horizon of going to triple zeroes, with the first digit of the upcoming year set to turn from one to two.

There was a lot of excitement for people in anticipation of such a monumental change. The year was under a lot of pressure to deliver one last noteworthy calendar year for the 1000s. Luckily, when it came to the NBA Draft , it succeeded.

The 1999 NBA Draft class brought a lot of quality talent into the league. Seventeen players in the draft played at least 10 seasons in the NBA . Fourteen of those players contributed at least 50 career win shares.

To dial things up a notch, there were actually five players in the 1999 NBA Draft who had at least 100 career win shares — an impressive feat for any draft class.

The class also managed to produce nine All-Stars. That mark is one short of the NBA record held by the 1996 NBA Draft.

Only one of those players is currently enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. However, there are a lot of players in this class who belong in the "Hall of Very Good."

With that being the case, figuring out who slots into the top five of a re-draft is a difficult task that will be somewhat controversial, no matter the order.

Only the top two picks of this draft are truly etched into their respective spots. After that, there are about nine viable options for the remaining three selections.

1 Chicago Bulls – Manu Ginóbili

Original Pick – Elton Brand

As mentioned, the top two spots in the re-draft are really not up for debate. The first selection in the re-draft should be pretty clear-cut.

Manu Ginobili is the only player from the 1999 NBA Draft currently in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

The absurd thing to remember here is the leap that Ginóbili takes in this re-draft.

He goes from originally being the 57th overall pick, the second-to-last selection, to the top spot.

Ginóbili is truly one of the greatest draft steals of all time.

Manu Ginóbili Career Stats and Accolades Category Stat PPG 13.3 RPG 3.5 APG 3.8 SPG 1.3 FG% 44.7 3P% 36.9 All-Star Selections 2 All-NBA Selections 2 6MOY 1 NBA Titles 4 Career WS 106.4

Most NBA fans will recognize Ginóbili as a member of the dominant big three that led the way for the San Antonio Spurs and their perennial status as a contender for an entire generation of basketball.

He commanded the second unit for the Spurs and is generally believed to be one of the greatest sixth men of all time.

The thing that makes it even easier to justify Ginóbili as a top pick here is the sacrifice that he put into taking that role with the Spurs. There was always a feeling around Ginóbili that he could thrive as a star in an expanded role anywhere else.

Yet he chose winning over individual numbers.

Even with the act of sacrificing his numbers and role for the sake of winning, Ginóbili still made his presence felt on numerous playoff runs for the Spurs.

Ginóbili's Highest-Scoring Playoff Runs Season PPG TS% NBA Title 2004-05 20.8 65.2 Yes 2010-11 20.6 58.5 No 2009-10 19.4 57.2 No 2005-06 18.4 61.2 No

From the 2003 NBA Playoffs to the 2014 postseason, which included all four of the championships that Ginóbili won with the Spurs, he averaged 15.4 points per game with a true shooting mark of 58.2. That does not even do justice to all the other things Ginóbili did to affect the game.

In the 2005 postseason, Ginóbili led the Spurs in value over replacement player and offensive win shares. He led the postseason in steals per game twice in his career.

Ginóbili was the kind of selfless, team-first star that any team competing for a championship would have loved to have. The incredible value that the Spurs got out of selecting him near the very end of the 1999 NBA Draft is a matter that needs to be studied.

2 Vancouver Grizzlies (Memphis Grizzlies) – Shawn Marion

Original Pick – Steve Francis

Much like Ginóbili, Shawn Marion was the kind of NBA pro any team would love to have on the roster.

There could be a day when Marion graduates from the 'Hall of Very Good' to the Hall of Fame.

Shawn Marion – Career Stats and Accolades Category Stat PPG 15.2 RPG 8.7 SPG 1.5 BPG 1.1 FG% 48.4 3P% 33.1 All-Star Selections 4 All-NBA Selections 2 NBA Titles 1 Career WS 124.9

For those wondering who leads the talented 1999 NBA Draft class in career win shares, that would be Marion. The versatile forward always found a way to contribute at nearly every spot of his career.

Marion's all-around game helped him find success very quickly with the Phoenix Suns and their seven-seconds-or-less offensive playing style. He was a great secondary scorer and a very capable rebounder for the position.

It is tough to believe that Marion never made an All-Defensive Team in his career, considering how capable he was on that end of the court. However, he did finish fourth in Defensive Player of the Year voting in the 2006-07 season.

Younger NBA fans will recognize an older version of Marion from the 2011 Dallas Mavericks team that won one of the most improbable championships in NBA history. During that magical 2011 playoff run, Marion was fourth on the team in win shares.

Marion was seen as a Swiss army knife throughout his career and that do-it-all ability served him well throughout. He easily secures the second spot.

3 Charlotte Hornets – Elton Brand

Original Pick – Baron Davis

Technically speaking, this original pick was made by the franchise that would become the New Orleans Hornets and then New Orleans Pelicans . However, the Charlotte Hornets reclaimed the team's history once the Bobcats rebranded to the original nickname.

Regardless, the original top pick, Elton Brand, slides down a few spots to third in this re-draft.

Elton Brand Career Stats and Accolades Category Stat PPG 15.9 RPG 8.5 SPG 0.9 BPG 1.7 FG% 50.0 All-Star Selections 2 All-NBA Selections 1 Rookie of the Year Yes Career WS 109.6

Brand had a very strong start to his career. He averaged 20.1 points and 10.0 rebounds per game on route to winning Rookie of the Year.

The first eight seasons of his career showcased him as a productive 20-point, 10-rebound per game player.

A ruptured Achilles would do its damage to Brand. He missed most of the 2007-08 season as a result.

When Brand joined the Philadelphia 76ers , it was clear he was still a good player, but had taken a step back.

Brand still managed to finish his career with the second-most career win shares out of the entire draft class.

4 Los Angeles Clippers – Andrei Kirilenko

Original Pick – Lamar Odom

This is where things start to get debatable.

Brand has a solid edge for the third spot over the rest of the pack, but the remaining players are extremely close.

Andrei Kirilenko Career Stats and Accolades Category Stat PPG 11.8 RPG 5.5 SPG 1.4 BPG 1.8 FG% 47.4 3P% 31.0 All-Star Selections 1 All-Defensive Team Selections 3 Career WS 75.4

Andrei Kirilenko was a defensive monster from the first day he stepped into the league. The defensive star even managed to lead the league in blocks per game in the 2004-05 season, averaging 3.3 per game.

Kirilenko has the second-highest box plus/minus of all the players in the 1999 NBA Draft, only trailing Ginóbili by a hair in that category.

Although his offensive figures are not as eye-popping as those of some of the other players left, Kirilenko would've been a great addition to any team that valued two-way production.

5 Toronto Raptors – Richard Hamilton

Original Pick – Jonathan Bender

© Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

There are a lot of great names who have a legitimate claim to this final spot. Jason Terry, Baron Davis, Andre Miller, Ron Artest and a few others all have a good case.

Ultimately, three-time All-Star and NBA champion Richard Hamilton will get the spot.

Richard Hamilton Career Stats and Accolades Category Stat PPG 17.1 RPG 3.1 APG 3.4 FG% 44.9 3P% 34.6 All-Star Selections 3 NBA Titles 1 Career WS 62.8

Hamilton was a steady scorer throughout his best years. He led the Detroit Pistons in scoring during their 2004 playoff run to the NBA Championship.

Hamilton only had two regular seasons in which he averaged 20-plus points per game. However, in his playoff career, he eclipsed that mark during five campaigns.

His overall career playoff averages come in at 19.8 points per game.

There was good competition here and some may choose to go in a different direction. However, Hamilton gets the nod here for the fifth and final spot.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.